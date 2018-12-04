BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge at Sand Creek, 4 p.m.; Steel City Shootout, Palmer at Green Mountain Tournament vs. Prairie View, 5 p.m.; Grand Junction at Falcon, 6:30 p.m.; Lewis-Palmer at Sierra, Stratton at Calhan, 7 p.m.; Palmer Ridge, Coronado at Clarion Inn Roundball Classic at Garden City, Kan., 7:30 p.m., Palmer Ridge vs. Holcomb; Woodland Park at Colorado Academy, Vista Ridge vs. Doherty at Wasson 8 p.m.; Cripple Creek-Victor at Peyton, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Wiggins at Falcon, 1 p.m.; Moffat County at Canon City, 3:30 p.m.; Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Classic, 5 p.m.; Douglas County Holiday Tournament, Stratton at Calhan, Centennial at Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.; Garden City Tournament, Palmer Ridge, Coronado at Clarion Inn Roundball Classic at Garden City, Kan., 6 p.m., Palmer Ridge vs. Holcomb; Chatfield vs. Doherty at Wasson, 6:30 p.m.; Discovery Canyon at Mesa Ridge, 7 p.m.; Cripple Creek-Victor at Peyton, 8:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Woodland Park vs. Liberty at Sertich Ice Center, 9 p.m.
WRESTLING
Widefield at Falcon, Mitchell at Sand Creek, 6 p.m.; Canon City at Cheyenne Mountain, 6:30 p.m.; Lamar at Florence, Elizabeth at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.