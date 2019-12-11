BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek vs. Mesa Ridge at Pueblo South, 4 p.m.; Pueblo Central at Fountain-Fort Carson, 5:30 p.m.; Falcon at Bear Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Roaring Fork at Vanguard, The Classical Academy at Sand Creek, Sierra at Lewis-Palmer, Doherty at Vista Ridge, Harrison at D’Evelyn, Peyton at Cripple Creek-Victor, 7 p.m.; Coronado at Scott at Garden City, Kan., 7:30 p.m.; Palmer Ridge at Garden City at Garden City, Kan., 8 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon vs. Stargate at Weld Central, 1 p.m.; Widefield, Palmer at Air Academy Hornet Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Vista Ridge, The Classical Academy at Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Classic, Peyton at Cripple Creek-Victor, Calhan at Stratton/Liberty, 4 p.m.; Lewis-Palmer at Green Mountain, 5 p.m.; Coronado at Scott at Garden City, Kan., Pueblo Centennial at Mitchell, Palmer Ridge at Garden City at Garden City, Kan., 6 p.m.; Mesa Ridge at Discovery Canyon, 7 p.m.; Pine Creek at Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart vs. Mullen at Edge-East, 2:30 p.m.; Air Academy vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek at Palmer, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Widefield at Mitchell, 6 p.m.; Cheyenne Mountain at Canon City, Discovery Canyon at Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.; Highlands Ranch at Elizabeth, Florence at Lamar, 7 p.m.