FOOTBALL
State Tournament
5A:
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Regular Season
Grand Junction Central at Mesa Ridge, 6 p.m.; Pueblo West at Rampart, Canon City at Sierra, Falcon at Sand Creek, Littleton at Lewis-Palmer, Widefield at Coronado, Liberty at Air Academy, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Regionals
4A:
Air Academy vs. Canon City at Mead, following 1 p.m. game
3A:
St. Mary’s vs. Kent Denver at Sterling, following 2:30 p.m. game
2A:
Colorado Springs School at Fowler, 2 p.m.; Peyton vs. Plateau Valley at Denver Christian, following 4 p.m. game
1A:
Pikes Peak Christian at Genoa-Hugo, 2 p.m.