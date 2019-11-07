FOOTBALL

State Tournament

5A:

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Regular Season

Grand Junction Central at Mesa Ridge, 6 p.m.; Pueblo West at Rampart, Canon City at Sierra, Falcon at Sand Creek, Littleton at Lewis-Palmer, Widefield at Coronado, Liberty at Air Academy, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Regionals

4A:

Air Academy vs. Canon City at Mead, following 1 p.m. game

3A:

St. Mary’s vs. Kent Denver at Sterling, following 2:30 p.m. game

2A:

Colorado Springs School at Fowler, 2 p.m.; Peyton vs. Plateau Valley at Denver Christian, following 4 p.m. game

1A:

Pikes Peak Christian at Genoa-Hugo, 2 p.m.

Load comments