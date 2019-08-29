BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart at Gateway, 11 a.m.; Air Academy at Boulder, 1 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Kadet Kickoff Tournament at Air Academy, 8 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cheyenne Mountain at Battle Mountain, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Grand Junction vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 11 a.m.; Pueblo Central vs. Mitchell at Garry Berry Stadium (Scrimmage), 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Trojan Invite at Fountain-Fort Carson, Mitchell at James Irwin (2), Lakewood at Vista Ridge, Harrison at Pueblo East, 10 a.m.; Rampart at Arapahoe, Pine Creek vs. Fruita Monument at Erie High School, Discovery Canyon vs. Fairland High School at Broomfield, 11 a.m.; Pine Creek vs. Highlands Ranch at Erie High School, Mountain View vs. Discovery Canyon vs. Mountain View at Broomfield, 2 p.m.; Pine Creek vs. Horizon at Erie High School, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmer at Thornton tournament, 10 a.m.; Legacy at Mitchell, 11 a.m.; Air Academy vs. TBA at Gold Crown Field House-Denver, 4:45; Pine Creek at Regis Jesuit tournament, 6 p.m.; Academy vs. TBA at Gold Crown Field House-Denver, 6:30 p.m.