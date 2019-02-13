BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cripple Creek-Victor at Creede, 3:30 p.m.; Doherty at Liberty, Rampart at Fountain-Fort Carson, Pine Creek at Coronado, Mitchell at Harrison, Air Academy at Vista Ridge, Dolores Huerta at Calhan, 7 p.m.; Peyton at Miami-Yoder, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Creede at Cripple Creek-Victor, 2 p.m.; Pine Creek at Coronado, Doherty at Liberty, Simla at Colorado Springs School, Dolores Huerta at Calhan, 5:30 p.m.; Fountain-Fort Carson at Rampart, 7 p.m.; Peyton at Miami-Yoder, 8:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Pine Creek vs. Colorado Academy at Foothills, 7:30 p.m.; Cheyenne Mountain vs. Lewis-Palmer at Monument Ice Rink, 8:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Regionals: 4A Region 2:Widefield, Harrison, Mitchell, Vista Ridge, Sand Creek, Liberty, Palmer Falcon at Discovery Canyon; 4A Region 3: Air Academy, Mesa Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer Ridge, Coronado at Lewis-Palmer, TBA