Softball
Palmer Ridge 16, Woodland Park 2, 4 innings
At Woodland Park: Freshman Shayna McHugh had quite a debut for Palmer Ridge, going 2 for 2 with six RBIs and two runs scored, as the Bears cruised to a win in their season opener.
Sara Lynch kept Woodland Park batters off balance, yielding just one hit and two runs, neither of which were earned.
Junior Dani Thrailkill had the Panthers’ lone hit.
Air Academy 11, Pine Creek 5
At Air Academy: The Kadets scored in bunches to get Bob Wingett his first win as coach at Air Academy.
The Kadets scored five in the second and four in the sixth, which came in handy, as Pine Creek scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Delaney Longo and Brandy Baysinger led the Air Academy offense with two RBIs apiece. Longo also got the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs with 10 strikeouts.
Douglas County 16, Liberty 1, 4 innings
At Douglas County: A tough start to the season continued for Liberty (0-2) in Castle Rock.
The Huskies scored five in the first, three in the second and eight in the third to end it early.
Allison Davis, a sophomore, drove in the Lancers’ lone run in the bottom of the first.
Cheyenne Mountain 16, The Classical Academy 10
At TCA: The Indians trailed 6-3 to start the sixth inning before a 10-run outburst helped Cheyenne Mountain (1-1) to its first win of the season.
The Titans (0-1) will look to get into the win column Thursday at Cañon City.
Smoky Hill 16, Rampart 0, 4 innings
At Rampart: Smoky Hill pitcher Kenedy Sandoval did allow a hit, struck out nine and walked just two.
Rampart (0-1) gets Pueblo Central at home on Saturday.
Bear Creek 14, Mesa Ridge 4, 5 innings
At Bear Creek: The Grizzlies scored all four runs in the fifth, but Bear Creek answered with three in the bottom half to bring the run rule into play.
Senior Kylee Bunnell drove in two runs and scored another for Mesa Ridge (0-1).
Pueblo East 12, Lewis-Palmer 0, 4 innings
At Pueblo East: It was 2-0 to start the fourth before the Eagles added 10 runs to end it.
Lewis-Palmer (0-1) gets The Classical Academy on Saturday.
Pueblo West 10, Vista Ridge 3
Boys’ Golf
Canon City Invitational
At Four Mile Ranch Golf Course: The Classical Academy’s Liam O’Halloran shot an even-par 72 to take individual honors.
The Titans finished fourth in the team standings at 247. Pueblo West won the team title (229), while Cheyenne Mountain (237) and Woodland Park (242) rounded out the top three teams on a day where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees, according to TCA coach Bob Gravelle.
Boys’ Tennis
Air Academy 4, Palmer 3
At Palmer: The Terrors hung tough thanks in part to a win at No. 1 doubles by Giles Lewis and Jacob Puett, but it wasn’t enough to top the Kadets.