GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mitchell 49, Denver West 48
At Mitchell: Sierra Mills led all scorers with 20 points, and a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter run gave Mitchell the lead for good as the Marauders held off Denver West to start the season on a two-game winning streak.
Mitchell went 0-23 last season and 1-22 in 2016-17.
“One win or two doesn’t get us to the playoffs, but they’re excited,” Mitchell third-year coach Cayla Fitzgerald said. “My JV coach has been at Mitchell for 11 years and this is the first 2-0 start for the varsity since he’s been here.
“Last year was tough. The girls who came back from that team wanted something different. They were determined to do that, and they handled the fourth quarter like they’ve seen it every night. I didn’t see any nerves. They showed me some great stuff.”
Amari Davis and Amadee Zwick-Medina added eight points each for Mitchell.
Discovery Canyon 43, Manitou Springs 39
At Discovery Canyon: Ashten Prechtel scored 22 points as Discovery Canyon got off to a fast start and held off Manitou Springs in nonleague action.
The Thunder (3-1) led 12-6 after one quarter but saw that advantage reduced to 22-20 by halftime and remaining the same at 29-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fossil Ridge 48, Sierra 42
At Boulder: D’Nae Wilson and Jasmine Monroe-Shivers both had 14 points to lead Sierra, which found itself down 18-11 early and couldn’t rally in first-day action at the Fairview Festival.
The Stallions will return to Boulder for a consolation-round game against Denver South at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Arapahoe 60, Pine Creek 20
At Thornton: Pine Creek fell behind 24-3 in the first quarter, and things didn’t get much better in first-day action at the Horizon Best in the Nest tournament.
The Eagles (1-2) will meet Lakewood at 3 p.m. Thursday in a consolation-round game.
Liberty 41, Canon City 39
At Liberty: Afton Schraml scored 12 points, Taylor Gossage added 11, and Liberty (2-2) held off Canon City (1-1).
Harrison 54, Pueblo Central 44
At Pueblo Central: Diamond Moore-Heath had 24 points and 18 rebounds, and Amyah Moore added 18 points to power Harrison (2-2) past Pueblo Central.
Harrison took a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
CSS 82, Hanover 14
At Colorado Springs School: Sarina Mansour led three scorers in double figures with 15 points as Colorado Springs School stopped a two-game slide to start the season with a resounding victory over Hanover.
Grace Hill and Kate Griffin added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Kodiaks (1-2), who started the game on a 19-4 run and increased the lead to 36-10 by halftime.
Doherty 64, Legacy 35
At Wasson: Doherty (2-1) started strong, leading 16-9 after the first quarter, then finished off Legacy with a 36-14 margin in the second half.
Palmer 50, Pueblo Centennial 45
At Pueblo Centennial: Palmer (2-2) built a late 14-point lead, then held off Pueblo Centennial (1-2).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 62, Rampart 61
At Vista Ridge: Tyler Edwards led four scorers in double digits with 20 points as Vista Ridge erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, then withstood a waved-off Rampart jumper after the final buzzer as the Wolves edged the Rams.
Payton Kaiser and Micah Hilts each scored 11 points for the Wolves (2-2), who also got 10 points from Trey Fowler.
Jaiden Sanders scored 18 points to lead three scorers in double figures for Rampart (0-4). Brandon Sanger and Detrey Lundy had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Rams.
Sierra 56, Pueblo West 53
At Pueblo West: Imani Grigsby poured in 21 points, and led a 14-0, third-quarter run that lifted Sierra past Pueblo West and dealt the Cyclones (4-1) their first loss.
Isaish Wilburn and Eddie Whitmore added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Stallions (3-2), who host 3-0 Lewis-Palmer on Thursday.
Liberty 49, Palmer Ridge 34
At Palmer Ridge: Dailin Smith had 15 points, Sean Bohuslavsky added 13, and Liberty (2-2) outscored Palmer Ridge (2-2) 29-11 in the second half to rally for a nonleague victory.
St. Mary’s 99, DSST-College View 42
At St. Mary’s: Logan Almquist scored 16 points to lead four scorers in double figures as St. Mary’s rolled to a nonleague victory.
Evan Faber (15), Sam Howery (13) and Gabe Calhoun (10) added to the offensive assault for the Pirates (3-1), which led 22-8 in the first quarter and 49-18 at halftime.
Manitou Springs 55, Rye 34
At Rye: Joey Allen scored a team-high 16 points, Joah Armour added 13, and Manitou Springs snapped a two-game skid to start the season by knocking off Rye.
Isaiah Thomas chipped in 10 points for the Mustangs (1-2), who broke the game open with a 13-0 run in the second quarter for a 27-8 bulge.
Greeley Central 62, Elizabeth 25
At Fort Lupton: Elizabeth was held to single-digit scoring in all four quarters in its season opener as the Cardinals fell in first-day action at the Fort Lupton Santiago’s Shootout.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Rampart 192, Pine Creek 123
At Rampart: Rampart had two-event champions in Molly Smith (50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Laelle Brovold (200 free and 50 free) as the Rams took first in nine of 12 events, helping the Rams beat their District 20 rivals.
Other champs for Rampart included Gabrielle Peltier (diving), Colleen Hanley (100 free), Johanna Miller (200 individual medley) and the 200 medley and 400 free relays teams.
Kennedy Terry (100 backstroke) and Dominique Cos (100 breaststroke) touched first for Pine Creek, as did the Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay team.
Doherty at Coronado, ppd
At Coronado: A chlorine leak kept the squads from competing on Tuesday. They’ll try again on Dec. 20.