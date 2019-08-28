BOYS’ SOCCER
Palmer 5, Sierra 4
At Sierra: The Stallions were in control, leading 3-0 at half time, but Palmer scored all five of its goals in the second half for a win in its season opener.
Anderso Sugia opened the Palmer scoring and added the Terrors’ fourth goal. Daniel Rodriguez scored the fifth and set up an earlier goal.
Palmer will look to surpass its 2018 win total on Tuesday at Pueblo Central.
Strive Prep 3, St. Mary’s 2, OT
At Strive Prep: Trailing 2-0 at the half, the Pirates scored twice in the second half to force extra time.
Strive Prep got the game-winner in the second period of extra time.
After losing each of its first two matches after regulation, the Pirates will look to get in the win column against Skyview on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Coronado 20, Pine Creek 1, 5 inn.
At Pine Creek: The Cougars scored three runs in each of the first three innings and ended things with eight more in the fifth.
Sophomores Kyla Papenfuss and Savanah Starr each finished with four RBIs.
Senior Jenna Ruggaber scattered six hits and an earned run across five innings. She struck out 12 and walked four.
Widefield 12, Cheyenne Mountain 0, 4 inn.
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Gladiators picked up a second straight win to start the season and ended the game early after an eight-run fourth inning.
Senior Olivia Unger led Cheyenne Mountain with two hits.
VOLLEYBALL
ThunderRidge 3, Falcon 0
At ThunderRidge: The Falcons dropped their season-opening match after failing to score more than 15 points in any set.
Falcon has a quick turnaround, hosting Canon City on Thursday.