SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Pueblo Central 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Katelyn Ralston continued her dominant season in the circle for the Indians (13-9) after striking out 11 batters and allowing just two hits in Cheyenne Mountain’s win over Pueblo Central (10-10). Ralston also led the team with two RBIs and Jenna Randall had the other for the Indians who have won three consecutive games. The Indians, who sit in third in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak league, will face Pueblo South in their final regular-season game on Wednesday.
Coronado 16, Air Academy 11
At Coronado: The Kadets led 5-4 after three innings, but the Cougars (10-11) scored five in the fifth and kept the bats hot in the fifth and sixth with seven more runs for a nonleague victory over Air Academy (9-12).
Freshman Savanah Starr led the Cougars with three RBIs, while Mariah Starr and McKenzie Vaishville drove in two apiece. Jenna Ruggaber struck out eight in seven innings of work for Coronado.
Elizabeth 15, Palmer Ridge 0, 4 innings
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (12-8) continued their tear with their ninth consecutive win in a nonconference matchup against the Bears (8-14). In their last nine wins, the Cardinals have outscored teams 139-19.
Kylie Pfannenstiel led Elizabeth with six RBIs and came through in the circle, too, with seven strikeouts and zero runs allowed.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Smoky Hill 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears scored once in the first half and it proved to be enough as Palmer Ridge (9-1-2) blanked Smoky Hill (0-10) for the second time this season. The Bears won 10-0 in their first matchup.