Shane Zimmerman was recently hired to be the next head coach of the Widefield football program.
The Sterling native and Chadron State graduate coached the past season at Lincoln (Neb.) Northeast after leading the program at Gunnison for two seasons. He also spent 15 years at Simla and two at Deer Trail.
Overall, Zimmerman has a 107-70 coaching record with 10 playoff berths. He’s had 12 players earn all-state honors and 50 who have been named all-conference.
Zimmerman replaced Nic Olney, who led Widefield for the past three seasons before he stepped down due to health concerns in January.
Doherty track heats up at track meet in Las Vegas
Longtime Doherty track and field coach Robert Duensing wanted a “warm” meet for his team during spring break.
And you can’t go wrong in Las Vegas.
Donte Marsh, who leads the state with the longest mark in the high jump (6 feet, 8 inches), topped the field with an effort of 6-5 at the Las Vegas Track Classic, held Friday-Saturday at Desert Oasis High School.
“We had a pretty good meet,” said Duensing, in his 15th season with the Spartans. “We wanted a warm meet, and Las Vegas is a warm meet. We brought 20 kids who raised money to pay for it. It was closer than other areas. Some go to Arizona and California. It’s been four years since we’ve been to this meet, and we decided to showcase and reward the kids and give them a warm meet.”
Discovery Canyon boys’ tennis coach Humphrey steps down
Mike Humphrey, the only boys’ tennis coach at Discovery Canyon Campus since the school opened in 2007, recently stepped down to take the position of head tennis professional at Valley Country Club in Aurora.
“I get to run the whole show, and it was one of those things I couldn’t pass up,” Humphrey said. “It’s always tough to leave, but at the same time, I’ll get more time with my family.”
In the fall of 2015, Humphrey was diagnosed with stage-four squamous cell metastatic carcinoma of the pharynx, which also was found in his tonsils, tongue and a lymph node in his neck. After 35 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy in a seven-week span, Humphrey later was declared cancer free and continues to have clean scans.
Humphrey, while undergoing treatment, still was on hand to witness a program-best fourth-place finish in the 4A team standings at the state tournament in Pueblo. Two years before, he coached top singles player Luke Lorenz to the 4A state championship.
Weather wreaks havoc in track and field
In most sports, a weather postponement simply means the game or event can be rescheduled and made up at a later date.
Not so in track and field.
Area programs at Rampart, Lewis-Palmer, Canon City and Calhan found out late Friday that the Hornet Invite at Pueblo County High School was being canceled due to impending inclement weather overnight.
“The meet director said teams were starting to cancel based on the potential weather that was coming in,” Lewis-Palmer coach Nancy Pellow said. “When that happens, it’s tough. It’s a missed opportunity, especially with a lot of young kids who we haven’t gotten a chance to see much. When a meet is canceled, it’s canceled, and it shorts track a lot. We took the weekend off and will hit it again Monday. All we can do, literally, is put on our shoes and see where we are in May.”