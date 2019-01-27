Widefield football coach Nic Olney recently stepped away from his coaching and teaching duties to deal with much bigger issues.
The Harrison High School graduate recently was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a condition associated with widespread chronic pain, fatigue, memory problems and mood changes that had affected his abilities to coach and teach the past three years.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Olney said Sunday. “It’s not something I wanted to do. But I want to get healthy. The stresses from coaching weren't making things fun."
Olney, who led the Gladiators’ football program the past three years, previously oversaw football, wrestling and track programs at St. Mary’s from 2010-14. He got his start at his alma mater under Shawn Mitchell, now the longtime football coach at Discovery Canyon and also had stops in Ellicott, Colorado College and Liberty along the way.
“I have good days and bad days,” said Olney, who has transitioned into a job as a mortgage loan officer. “Those good days teach you a totally different perspective on life. But I had to do the right thing for kids and see their best interests at heart.”
Proposed football realignment sends F-FC football to 4A
A proposal put forth by the Colorado High School Activities Association football committee has made a number of suggestions for the next two-year cycle, starting in 2020-21. The biggest change to the proposed realignment is the placing of longtime 5A football program Fountain-Fort Carson down 4A.
The committee used enrollment numbers, competitive balance within each conference and geography, among others, in creating classifications and conference structures.
Under the proposal, F-FC, which moved up to 5A prior to the 2010-11 school year, would join the 4A Southern 2 league with Mesa Ridge, Coronado, Rampart, Pueblo West and Fruita Monument.
Another proposal that affects the 4A structure is the creation of the I-25 league to collect struggling programs Palmer, Thornton, Cheyenne Mountain, Liberty, Falcon and Widefield.
Hernez steps away from Air Academy softball after six seasons
Chris Hernez, who led the Air Academy softball program to league titles in 2015 and 2017 and a 4A state semifinal berth in 2016, recently announced his decision to step away after six seasons.
“I had a good run at AAHS,” Hernez said in a text earlier this week. “But I’m now retired from softball for good.”
Hernez registered an 80-53-1 record since joining the staff in 2013.
Mesa Ridge wrestling wins another tournament
The wrestling program from Mesa Ridge won its third straight tournament on Saturday, sweeping three duals, while two athletes took individual honors at the Fairview Team Tournament in Boulder.
First, the Grizzlies racked up 175 team points in downing Lakewood, Columbine and ThunderRidge in the dual-match portion of the meet. Based on those results, the Grizzlies were slotted into individual matches to end the tournament, and Jared Volcic (195 pounds) and Colton Doyle (138) came away with event titles.
Hunter Saiz (126), Isaiah Brown (145), Devin Haller (152), Kenneth Guinn (170) and Nico Suragdeen (182) posted runner-up efforts.