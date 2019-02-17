Fountain Valley's Ashby Baker and James Irwin's Joe Martinez were selected to a record-breaking class of caddies that earned a scholarship, it was announced last week.
The University of Colorado Evans Scholars awarded scholarships to 13 caddies in Colorado, including seven females. The number of the girls is the highest in the scholarship program's history.
"Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930," Western Golf Association chairman Frank Morley said in a statement. WGA administers the scholarship nationwide. "Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams."
The scholarship is worth up to $120,000.
Though girls have been selected as Evans Scholars at CU on and off since the early 1970s, it was only the second time in program history that they have outnumbered boys. In 2005, five girls and three boys were awarded the scholarship.
This year's group boasts a 3.68 GPA.
Fountain Valley's Baker works as a caddie at Roaring Fork Club, while James Irwin's Martinez does so at The Broadmoor Golf Club.
Thirty-six Coloradoans applied for this year's scholarship. The program was established by Charles "Chick" Evans, winner of a U.S. Open and two U.S. Amateurs.
Harrison boys' basketball claims first league title in 14 years
The last time Harrison won a boys' basketball league title, most of the current players were toddlers.
On Friday night, the Panthers captured an outright Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League championship after defeating Mitchell, 73-57, at home. Sophomore Donta Dawson led the way with 20 points, followed by Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III's 14 and Aumiere Shedrick's 12.
Twelve of Westbrook-Sanchez III's points came from beyond the arc.
Harrison finished the regular season 19-4 overall, 15-1 in league play and on a five-game winning streak. The Panthers' only blemish was a 67-61 loss to Canon City.
But now, the Panthers prepare for the postseason. They earned the No. 10 seed and a first-round bye in the 4A state tournament. Harrison will the play the winner of the No. 23 Alameda-No. 42 D'Evelyn game on Feb. 23.
Former Sierra girls' basketball star shines in overseas league
Former Sierra star and WNBA player Chucky Jeffery had a standout season in an overseas league.
Jeffery had a team-best 15.4-point average for MBK Ruzomberok, a women's basketball club in Slovakia. She also handed out nearly four assists and six rebounds per game as her team advanced to the round of 16 in the postseason in late January.
"Big shoutout to Sierra alum Chucky Jeffery who had a great year overs playing professionally," the Sierra athletics Twitter account posted recently.
Jeffery graduated from Sierra before playing at Colorado and being drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in the second round of the 2013 WNBA Draft.
Lewis-Palmer boys, Air Academy girls earn top seeds in state basketball brackets
The Lewis-Palmer boys and the Air Academy girls both topped their respective Class 4A state basketball brackets. And both earned byes before they start their postseason run.
Air Academy (23-0) will play the winner of the No. 32 George Washington-No. 33 Golden game on Feb. 22, while Lewis-Palmer (23-0) will face either No. 32 Silver or No. 33 Ponderosa on Feb. 23.
No other areas from the Pikes Peak region made it into the top five of the Class 5A/4A brackets, which were released Sunday.
State wrestling brackets released
Several wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region qualified for the state tournament, which takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
The championship matches are set for Saturday night.
