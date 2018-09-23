Just in time for homecoming, brand-new black uniforms for The Classical Academy.
And Hunter Christopherson, making his first varsity start, stole the show as the Titans snapped a three-game losing streak to start the season.
The sophomore gained 248 yards – just 10 off the single-game school record – on 20 carries with one touchdown as the Titans dominated Sierra, 27-13 Friday.
“It was neat; during game preparations, we sent the kids out, and we frantically got the new uniforms ready,” Titans coach Justin Rich said. “They walked back in and went from complete shock to complete excitement.”
The new uniform scheme featured all black with red numbers with silver trim along with red and silver piping down the pants.
“They’re for special occasions,” Rich said. “It was a fun night, and we finally stopped beating ourselves and got a win.”
Christopherson, who relieved an injured Zach Gray and rushed for 81 yards the previous week at Resurrection Christian, had 80 on one play alone against Sierra, nearly breaking off a 99-yard run.
“He was doing this kind of stuff at the JV level,” Rich said. “We anticipated Zach to carry the load, but he sprained his ankle. Hunter is big, faster than you think and is really good at making subtle moves to make people miss. We’ve had some good ones, and I think he’s the next one in line.”
Austin Weingart still has the single-game mark with 258 yards against Manitou Springs on Oct. 28, 2016.
Doherty gets key stop, then plays keep-away to earn first victory
Doherty finally broke through, getting a key stop on a two-point conversion and followed that with a ball-hogging offensive possession on the ensuing drive to run out the clock and hold off previously unbeaten ThunderRidge, 28-27 at Garry Barry Stadium on Friday.
During the previous four games, the Spartans (1-4) suffered setbacks to teams with a combined 16-4 record.
Those experiences eventually set Doherty up for success.
“Nobody can say we’ve had a harder schedule,” said Spartans coach Jeff Krumlauf, whose team fell to Cherry Creek (5-0), Mullen (3-2), Pine Creek (4-1) and Fairview (4-1) before Friday’s win. “That kind of competition had exploited some weaknesses as players and as coaches. That made us look at ourselves more than anything, and how we needed to improve and focus.”
Against ThunderRidge, Doherty fell behind 14-0, scored 28 unanswered points, then gave up two scores but stopped Grizzlies running back Spencer Lambert just short of the goal line on a two-point conversion try with four minutes left in regulation. The play was set up by an offsides call on Doherty on the extra point.
“It was an amazing feeling for the kids to finally get that monkey off our backs,” said Krumlauf, whose team last savored victory last Nov. 4 against Boulder. “It’s great for the kids and great for the school, and our fans were unbelievable. It was a lot of fun, but it’s on to our next opponent (Douglas County) now.”
Sand Creek’s Austin earns national honor
With 27 goals already, Jayden Austin of Sand Creek has enjoyed plenty of highlights through eight games.
On Sept. 19, the Scorpions senior was the state’s choice for Fall United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps High School State Players of the Week for on-field efforts from Sept. 10-16.
In three games last week, Austin scored nine goals and added one assist in leading Sand Creek to wins over Woodland Park and Pueblo Central and a loss to Atlas Prep.
Each week, United Soccer Coaches and MaxPreps announce the 32 boys and 26 girls who have been nominated, based on results and stats provided by MaxPreps.com to select one boy and one girl honoree from each participating state competing during the fall high school season.
Winners receive a MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches-branded letterman’s patch and recognition on both MaxPreps and UnitedSoccerCoaches.com.
Liberty boys’ golf qualifies team for 5A state
After years of seeing vast potential, longtime Liberty coach Stan Woodworth finally saw his squad finish high enough at regionals to quality a team to the upcoming 5A state golf championships at Colorado Springs Country Club.
The senior trio of Brandon Bervig, Lucas Howell and Tyler Barcelon placed second in the team standings behind Arapahoe at the 5A Southern Regionals on Sept. 19 at Murphy Creek Golf Course in Aurora.
Bervig shot a 1-under-par 71 for a three-way tie of first place overall.
According to Woodworth, it’s the first team state qualification since 2006.
“It’s great to see these seniors live up to what I thought they would do when they came in as freshmen,” said Woodworth, the program’s coach since 1997. “We’re going to enjoy this week with the TCA Scramble (Monday) and team match play on Tuesday to end the season, then a couple of practice rounds before state. With state being here, they can sleep in their own beds, too.”
State golf takes place Oct. 1-2 at Boulder Country Club (3A), The Club at Flying Horse (4A) and Colorado Springs Country Club (5A).