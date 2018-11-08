Despite waiting until 2 p.m. to play its first match of the weekend, Lewis-Palmer didn’t have any rust to dust off as the Rangers claimed a 25-11 win in the first set against No. 9 Ponderosa. The Rangers found some trouble in the second and early in the third set, however, as errors allowed the Mustangs to gain some momentum.
But the Rangers survived a 25-21 win in the second set. L-P found its groove again in the third thanks to an impressive eight-point run behind Riley Putnicki at the service line. Lewis-Palmer earned the third-set win 25-15 to move on to the quarterfinals, Friday.
The Rangers will play either No. 4 Longmont or No. 12 Berthoud in the quarterfinals.
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo, Trinity Jackson, Riley Putnicki and McKenna Sciacca (left to right) celebrate a point during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's McKenna Sciacca and Danielle Norman (left to right) go for the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Trinity Jackson spikes the ball while Kessandra Krutsinger stays near the net during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Taylor Buckley returns the ball with Gianna Bartalo looking on during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo and Trinity Jackson (left to right) celebrate a point during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Riley Putnicki serves the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo digs to return the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo digs to return the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Taylor Buckley returns the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Trinity Jackson serves the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's McKenna Sciacca sets the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Taylor Buckley returns the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's gets pumped up before a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo, Trinity Jackson, Riley Putnicki and McKenna Sciacca (left to right) celebrate a point during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
No. 9 Ponderosa 3, No. 8 Palmer Ridge 0
After claiming the Class 4A Region 9 title last weekend, the Bears faced the Region 11 winner Ponderosa in the first round early Thursday morning.
Palmer Ridge fell 25-11, 25-22, 25-21 to the Mustangs, respectively.
Palmer Ridge is still alive in the contenders bracket and will face the loser of No. 7 Holy Family versus No. 2 Discovery Canyon on Friday at 11 a.m.
No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain 3, No. 6 Evergreen 2
After upsetting then-No. 12 Woodland Park in the Region 12 tournament last weekend, Cheyenne Mountain started its 16th consecutive appearance in the state tournament with a bang, upsetting No. 6 Evergreen in five sets.
The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the match, defeating the Cougars 25-13, 25-14, respectively, before Evergreen bounced back to win the next two and force a fifth set.
Cheyenne Mountain ultimately won the close finals set 16-14 to punch its tickets to the second round.
The Indians will face No. 3 Niwot at 5 p.m.
CLASS 3A
No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian 3, No. 11 Sterling 1
After falling in the first set 25-23 to No. 11 Sterling, the Lions claimed the next three to earn a trip to the second round. CSCS defeated Sterling 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 in the final three sets.
The Lions will take on No. 3 University in the second round at 5 p.m.