CLASS 4A

No. 1 Lewis-Palmer 3, No. 9 Ponderosa 0

Despite waiting until 2 p.m. to play its first match of the weekend, Lewis-Palmer didn’t have any rust to dust off as the Rangers claimed a 25-11 win in the first set against No. 9 Ponderosa. The Rangers found some trouble in the second and early in the third set, however, as errors allowed the Mustangs to gain some momentum.

But the Rangers survived a 25-21 win in the second set. L-P found its groove again in the third thanks to an impressive eight-point run behind Riley Putnicki at the service line. Lewis-Palmer earned the third-set win 25-15 to move on to the quarterfinals, Friday.

The Rangers will play either No. 4 Longmont or No. 12 Berthoud in the quarterfinals.

No. 9 Ponderosa 3, No. 8 Palmer Ridge 0

After claiming the Class 4A Region 9 title last weekend, the Bears faced the Region 11 winner Ponderosa in the first round early Thursday morning.

Palmer Ridge fell 25-11, 25-22, 25-21 to the Mustangs, respectively.

Palmer Ridge is still alive in the contenders bracket and will face the loser of No. 7 Holy Family versus No. 2 Discovery Canyon on Friday at 11 a.m.

No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain 3, No. 6 Evergreen 2

After upsetting then-No. 12 Woodland Park in the Region 12 tournament last weekend, Cheyenne Mountain started its 16th consecutive appearance in the state tournament with a bang, upsetting No. 6 Evergreen in five sets.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the match, defeating the Cougars 25-13, 25-14, respectively, before Evergreen bounced back to win the next two and force a fifth set.

Cheyenne Mountain ultimately won the close finals set 16-14 to punch its tickets to the second round.

The Indians will face No. 3 Niwot at 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian 3, No. 11 Sterling 1

After falling in the first set 25-23 to No. 11 Sterling, the Lions claimed the next three to earn a trip to the second round. CSCS defeated Sterling 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 in the final three sets.

The Lions will take on No. 3 University in the second round at 5 p.m.

