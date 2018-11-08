DENVER - The Colorado Springs Christian volleyball team sure knows how to make things interesting.
The No. 6 Lions upset No. 3 University in an intense five-set battle in which the match was decided in extra points, ultimately with a 19-17 CSCS win in the fifth.
CSCS started the state tournament at Denver Coliseum by defeating No. 11 Sterling in the Class 3A opener Thursday morning, and stormed out to a 25-9 set 1 victory over University in the second round. The dominating set win looked like it would set the tone in the match — but the Bulldogs had a different idea.
University came back to win the second set 25-22, but after CSCS claimed the third set 25-9 again, the Bulldogs forced a fifth set with a 25-17 victory.
CSCS coach Lori Currier said she thought her team did well in the first and third sets keeping University out of its system.
“They were passing very precisely and the serve receive was great, so we were able to execute right out of it,” Currier said. “We were serving tough, hitting well and pushing balls deep to keep them out of their system.”
University held a narrow three-point lead through the mid point of the fifth set before CSCS came alive, tying the set at 13, and it was a battle from there.
Ultimately it came down to a University error off a block from CSCS’ Megan Engesser and Jubilee Diamond.
“We came out a little bit slow, it would have been nice to have a first or third set start on that,” Currier said. “But I feel like the games we have been playing lately have been really tough, and I think they’ve been able to mentally stay in it and chip away one point at a time. I think they held their composure well today to be able to do that.”
CSCS will face the winner of No. 10 Resurrection Christian and No. 2 Alamosa, which started nearly two hours later.
But no matter who they face Friday in the quarterfinal, Currier believes the five-set upset will help give the Lions a boost against any opponent.
“Every team here deserves to be here and we see upsets across the board,” Currier said. “So I just think we need to keep playing our game and not worry about who is on the other side of the net. But I definitely think this will be a confidence boost.”
CLASS 4A
No. 7 Holy Family 3, No. 2 Discovery Canyon 0
Discovery Canyon entered its second state tournament with a first-round bye, but it may not been for the best. In their first match of the 4A state tournament the Thunder were swept by No. 7 Holy Family by 25-23, 25-22, 25-16.
But their weekend is not over yet. Discovery Canyon will compete in the contenders bracket Friday, facing 4A/5A Pikes Peak foe Palmer Ridge. The Thunder defeated Palmer Ridge 3-0 in September.
Heading into the tournament, Discovery Canyon had won eight straight matches.
No. 3 Niwot 3, No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain 1
It was nearly deja vu for Cheyenne Mountain, which after falling into a two-set deficit forced a fourth set against No. 3 Niwot.
Just a few hours earlier the Indians claimed an upset against No. 6 Evergreen in similar fashion, winning the final three sets — but no such luck for Cheyenne Mountain this time.
After forcing a fourth set with a 25-22 win in the third, Cheyenne Mountain fell to Niwot 25-16, sending the Indians to the contenders bracket.
Cheyenne Mountain will face No. 5 Mead on Friday at 12:20.
No. 1 Lewis-Palmer 3, No. 9 Ponderosa 0
Despite waiting until 2 p.m. to play its first match of the weekend, Lewis-Palmer didn’t have any rust to dust off as the Rangers claimed a 25-11 win in the first set against No. 9 Ponderosa. The Rangers found some trouble in the second and early in the third set, however, as errors allowed the Mustangs to gain some momentum.
But the Rangers survived a 25-21 win in the second set. L-P found its groove again in the third thanks to an impressive eight-point run behind Riley Putnicki at the service line. Lewis-Palmer earned the third-set win 25-15 to move on to the quarterfinals, Friday.
The Rangers will play either No. 4 Longmont or No. 12 Berthoud in the quarterfinals.
The Colorado Springs Christian School erupts in celebration after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Charlie Tidwell spikes the ball past University's Kylie Williams and Abby Aurzada (foreground, left to right) of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School erupts in celebration after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School erupts in celebration after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Megan Engesser defend the net in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Megan Engesser returns the ball in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's fans erupts celebrate after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's volleyball team erupts in celebration after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Kiersten Brock serves the ball in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Megan Engesser defenddthe net in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Christa Vogt and Megan Engesser (left to right) defend the net in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Charlie Tidwell spikes the ball past University's Kylie Williams and Abby Aurzada (foreground, left to right) of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Jubilee Diamond hits the ball in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Jubilee Diamond hits the ball in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Jubilee Diamond hits the ball in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's Abby Miller and Avery Stein celebrate a point in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School's volleyball team erupts in celebration after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs Christian School erupts in celebration after advancing in the second round of the Class 3A Colorado state volleyball championships at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. CSCS defeated University in a nailbiter. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo, Trinity Jackson, Riley Putnicki and McKenna Sciacca (left to right) celebrate a point during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's McKenna Sciacca and Danielle Norman (left to right) go for the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Trinity Jackson spikes the ball while Kessandra Krutsinger stays near the net during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Taylor Buckley returns the ball with Gianna Bartalo looking on during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo and Trinity Jackson (left to right) celebrate a point during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Riley Putnicki serves the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo digs to return the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Gianna Bartalo digs to return the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Taylor Buckley returns the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Trinity Jackson serves the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's McKenna Sciacca sets the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's Taylor Buckley returns the ball during a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer's gets pumped up before a game in the Class 4A state volleyball championships on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Denver Coliseum. Lewis-Palmer defeated Ponderosa to advance in the tournament. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Discovery Canyon's Haley Bryant returns the with teammate Kate Boushell close behind during a game against Holy Family at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Discovery Canyon's Sophie Boushell serves the ball during a game against Holy Family at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Discovery Canyon celebrates a point during a game against Holy Family at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Discovery Canyon's Haley Bryant returns the with teammate Kate Boushell close behind during a game against Holy Family at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Discovery Canyon's Sophie Boushell serves the ball during a game against Holy Family at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Discovery Canyon celebrates a point during a game against Holy Family at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Cheyenne Mountain's Sydney Wagner returns the with teammate Jackie Martensen close behind during a game against Niwot at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain made it past the first round of the Class 4A Colorado state volleyball championships, but lost in the second round. Cheyenne Mountain's Kaelin Coe returns the ball during a game against Niwot at the Denver Coliseum on Thursday, November 8, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
