Mitchell football ends skid
After more than one year, Mitchell finally got to run one of its favorite plays.
Victory formation.
The Marauders stopped Sierra on fourth down with less than one minute left Friday, preserving a 20-19 victory for the program’s first since Sept. 23, 2017.
“We practice a lot of things and have 17 returning seniors who have battled with me for a few years now,” fourth-year Mitchell coach Corey Anderson said. “Still, it was exciting, and we had some guys who weren’t sure what to do in that situation. Hopefully, we can make this a habit moving forward.”
Suddenly, the Marauders find themselves in a first-place tie in the 3A Southern League standings, despite a 1-5 overall record after the league-opening victory.
Mitchell meets Falcon (1-5, 0-1) on Friday.
Jaylin Babers rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score just before halftime. Quarterback Thane Duzenack added another score on the ground for Mitchell, which rallied from an early 13-0 hole.
Undefeated, untied Atlas Prep faces test from CSCS
Quick, name the only 3A boys’ soccer team in Colorado without a loss or tie with two weeks left in the regular season.
Easy. It’s probably Kent Denver, Liberty Common or Colorado Academy, semifinalists from last year’s state playoffs. Nope.
Instead, look south to Atlas Prep, located in Harrison School District 2, which didn’t even have an athletics program until 2015-16.
Just in their third year, the 11-0-0 Gryphons have built on last year’s second-round playoff run and head into the homestretch with a critical home match Tuesday against Colorado Springs Christian School, which fell in last year’s 3A state semifinals.
“It’s definitely cool, but we don’t talk about it,” Atlas coach Teo Jackson said. “We’ve just trying to get better and get a good seed for the playoffs. We have four more tough games.”
Softball committee to set regional pairings Monday
Suddenly, the softball regular season has come to an end. Now it’s time for the softball committee to set pairings for Saturday’s regional tournaments.
Several Pikes Peak region teams will be in action Saturday, although none figure to host.
In 5A, Vista Ridge, which won the 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference regular-season title, sits at No. 32 in the Ratings Percentage Index and hopes to get one of 18 at-large berths. Pine Creek and Rampart, which rank Nos. 34 and 36, respectively, in the RPI, earned the Colorado Springs Metro League’s two automatic qualifications.
In 4A, CSML champ Elizabeth (19) and Mesa Ridge (22) are automatic qualifiers, as are Cheyenne Mountain (25) and Discovery Canyon (26) from the PPAC. Widefield (29) has to wait.
St. Mary’s finished the regular season ranked No. 13 in the 3A RPI.
State tennis gets underway Thursday
The top tennis players from Colorado will converge on Pueblo City Park (4A) and Gates Tennis Center in Denver (5A), starting Thursday, to see who’s the best in the sport’s three singles and four doubles positions, along with top team honors.
