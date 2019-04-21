Kaitlyn Mileto, a 2011 Mesa Ridge graduate who is the program’s all-time leading scorer and later set the mark for 3-pointers during a sterling four-year career at Wyoming before a two-year professional career in Australia, recently accepted the position of head coach at her alma mater.
Mileto previously served as assistant coach under Monte Fetters, who stepped down after one season after leading the Grizzlies to a 19-6 mark, a berth in the round of 16 and fourth straight 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title.
She scored 2,042 points during her prep career and led the Grizzlies to their first semifinal appearance in 2011. Mileto currently ranks sixth on the all-time career scoring list.
Mileto, who signed a contract to play for the Southern Peninsula Lady Sharks in Australia in 2015, earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education and is a kindergarten teacher at Webster Elementary in Widefield School District 3.
CHSAA legislative council to vote on number of proposals Thursday
More than 60 bylaw proposals or committee reports are on the agenda Wednesday, one that includes the potential sanctioning of three new sports at Wednesday’s Colorado High School Activities Association Legislative Council meeting at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.
The meeting will cover a wide variety of topics, touching on every sport and activity CHSAA sanctions and also includes proposals ranging from the transfer rule to the age rule.
Three separate votes will take place on whether to sanction boys’ volleyball, unified bowling and girls’ wrestling. All three sports are currently in their pilot seasons and have cleared several stages, with approval from various committees along the way.
CHSAA has not added a new sport since field hockey, boys’ lacrosse and girls’ lacrosse were sanctioned in 1998-99.
Palmer Ridge helps make dream come true for Make-A-Wish recipient
Baseball took a back seat Saturday, just minutes before Palmer Ridge took to its home field to play Liberty in a nonleague game.
It happened when 4-year-old Havana Gilbert, alongside her mother Nicole, walked onto the field and was welcomed by the Bears, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She was paired to the Bears from Make-A-Wish Colorado, and the team presented a check worth $1,202 to help send her family to Disney World in Orlando, Fla., later this week.
Havana, born with a deformed heart valve, was referred to a local hospice at just 5 days of age. But she kept fighting, survived through three surgeries in her first three months and then received a donated heart. On Saturday, the rambunctious toddler threw out the first pitch and also was given a stuffed animal, pink cape and Palmer Ridge baseball cap.
“Palmer Ridge was working with Make-A-Wish, and we thought it would be great to continue with that,” Palmer Ridge second-year baseball coach Jason Heidel said. “I presented my team with a challenge, and they responded.”
As of late Saturday, the Bears had raised $1,430, which included funds raised during Saturday’s game.
Vista Ridge to host charity hoops game on Thursday
Vista Ridge’s unified basketball team will have its hands full when it faces school resource officers from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but it’s for a good cause.
It all takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when the two squads meet, with proceeds benefiting the local branch of Special Olympics.
A suggested donation of $3 for adults and $1 for students and seniors is requested.