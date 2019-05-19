After Manitou Springs High School held graduation exercises Sunday, its baseball team attempted to use the extra day and unexpected home-field advantage to secure the final 3A state berth.
Lutheran had other ideas.
The No. 30-ranked Mustangs pulled off a stunner on Saturday with a win at No. 3 Sterling, then had the remainder of the regional moved to Manitou Springs to accommodate commencement ceremonies.
But after Lutheran pulled away from Buena Vista, 8-3 in the resumption of Saturday’s weather-suspended contest in Sterling, the Lions wasted little time in dispatching Manitou Springs, scoring 10 unanswered runs to advance to the upcoming state tournament in Greeley.
A sacrifice fly from Hunter Zentz gave the Mustangs (11-13) a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Nick Crandall’s solo home run tied the game in Lutheran’s half of the first, then a double by Kyle Budnack in the second gave the Lions (16-9) the lead for good.
Already holding a 4-0 lead, Lutheran erupted for six runs in the fourth inning to break the game open.
Giovannone chosen as next Widefield girls’ hoops coach
Jeff Giovannone, a physical education teacher at Widefield, recently was named the head coach of the girls’ basketball program. He replaces Jonathan Haas, who left after one season at the post.
Previously, Giovannone coached basketball, football and golf in Orange County (N.Y.) for 10 years.
A graduate of Coastal Carolina, Giovannone later earned a master’s degree in sports coaching.
Gunn named girls’ basketball coach at Mitchell
Mitchell recently announced that Chris Gunn had been selected as the next coach of its girls’ basketball team.
Gunn is stepping in for Cayla Fitzgerald, who took the vacant girls’ position at Colorado Springs Christian School following the departure of longtime coach Mark Engesser.
Currently also a social studies teacher at Mitchell, Gunn had served as an assistant the previous two seasons. He also taught and coached at Harrison and Sand Creek.