Shelli Miles, a fixture in a variety of roles at Widefield for more than three decades and the school’s athletic director since 1997, will retire at the end of this school year.
The native of Ponca City, Okla., received her bachelor’s degree in math from Oklahoma State in 1985 and later that summer accepted a teaching position at the District 3 school.
And she’s been here ever since.
In that time, in addition to her teaching career, Miles also served as softball coach for 11 years and another nine as track coach.
As an administrator, Miles served as president of the Colorado High School Activities Association from 2009-11 and was on the seeding committee for softball, basketball and baseball. She headed up efforts for Widefield to host the 3A state basketball tournament in 2003 after the Air Force Academy became closed to the public following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and was named 4A Athletic Director of the Year by the Colorado Athletic Directors Association in 2007.
Quick thinking, friendship help Pine Creek, Lewis-Palmer play baseball after blizzard
Once the effects from the bomb cyclone left the Pikes Peak region by early Thursday, Pine Creek baseball coach Glenn Millhauser went to assess the damage, knowing his team’s home opener against Lewis-Palmer was just two days away.
Then he saw four- to six-foot snow drifts all around his home field on the city’s northeast side.
“I would have needed an army of people to shovel snow,” the Eagles coach since 2008 said. “It’s the biggest storm I’ve seen since I’ve been at Pine Creek.”
So Millhauser picked up the phone and called longtime friend Mark Swope at Cheyenne Mountain. Even the southwest side didn’t escape the storm as it created three-foot drifts from home plate to right field. But with a turf field, quickly warming temperatures and a few plows, the venue was game-ready by Friday.
And Swope was happy to make his field home for Pine Creek and Lewis-Palmer on Saturday.
“I received a request from Glenn on Thursday as both fields still had too much snow on them,” Swope said. “I’m glad we could accompany both schools, and it was a great game to watch.”
Pine Creek, behind 12 strikeouts from senior standout Riley Cornelio, edged the Rangers 2-1 to nullify a complete-game, 14-strikeout performance from Jason Shuger.
Vista Ridge, football coach Calip part ways
Jerimi Calip will not return for his sixth season as football coach at Vista Ridge.
District 49 released a statement Thursday announcing the search for a new coach.
Calip’s teams went 33-22 and qualified for the 4A playoffs four times, highlighted by a wild, 39-34 road win over No. 3 Fruita Monument in the first round in 2017.
According to the release, the search to find his replacement will begin immediately.
Cheyenne Mountain sweeps team titles at Harrison Panther Invite
All-around efforts on both sides helped Cheyenne Mountain win both boys’ and girls’ team titles at the annual Harrison Panther Invite, held Saturday at Harrison High School.
Erik Le Roux highlighted top performances from the boys as the freshman crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 43.79 seconds. The Indians, who finished with 99 points — 21½ better than Coronado — also received key contributions from Paul Agbo (100 and 200) and Drew Getty (800), who placed runner-up.
The girls finished seven points clear of host Harrison to win the team crown, led by distance runner Emily Chaston, who won the 1,600 and 3,200. The squad also added wins in the 4X100 and 4X400 relay races and got second-place efforts from Gabrielle Hyatt (200), Ashlyn Ventimiglia (400) and Hope Stark (800).
Chaston wasn’t the event’s lone double champion. Vista Ridge's Zayden Davis took titles the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Brendan Young of Canon City leapt to crowns in the long jump and triple jump.