Ivan Chambers, who led the Liberty boys’ basketball program as head coach the past seven seasons, recently stepped down to accept the position of assistant principal at the District 20 school.
“I’ve had my principal license for 12 years, and kept that in my pocket for that long,” Chambers said. “I never did feel like it was the right time. Now is the right time.”
Chambers, who coached the Air Academy girls’ basketball team from 2002-10, has been coaching prep sports since 1981, when he got his start in his home state of Missouri. He arrived in Colorado Springs in 1992 when he took the position of assistant athletic director for intercollegiate support at the Air Force Academy.
“I felt now was the right time to make that transition,” Chambers said. “It was time for a change. I really enjoyed it. I did not apply for any other assistant principal job anywhere else. Liberty is where I wanted to be.”
Wingett named head softball coach at Air Academy
There’s a familiar face now in charge of the softball program at Air Academy.
It’s Bob Wingett, who led the program’s junior varsity program the past six seasons and previously served as head girls’ basketball coach for four seasons, highlighted by a 4A state title in 2012.
He stepped down after a “medical scare” in 2014, but after a three-season break, returned to the bench when he took the position of boys’ basketball coach at Evangelical Christian Academy.
“Coaching at ECA is just as strenuous, and all of that medical stuff has been worked out,” Wingett said. “There was a need at the school, and I was asked if I’d be willing to step up and address that need. I decided it was my time to do this.”
Bell to step down after 44 years at Coronado
Coronado will host its final regular-season meet against Liberty on Tuesday. It also will serve as the swan song for boys' swimming coach Bob Bell, who will step away after 44 years, all at the District 11 school.
Bell has coached at Coronado since 1975.
The Chicago native earned coach-of-the-year honors from The Gazette in 1981, 2000, 2011-12 and 2018.
A brief ceremony will be held prior to Tuesday’s meet, scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.
Pine Creek boys win track and field team title at Liberty Bell
Charles Nnantah Jr. set a personal best with a time of 38.06 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to highlight Pine Creek’s team victory late Saturday in the boys’ division at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton.
The UCCS-bound senior had previously set a PR in the prelims, stopping the clock in 38.95 seconds.
Mason Anthony of Elizabeth has the top time in the event this season with a time of 37.92 seconds.
The Eagles finished the event with 66 points, 17 clear of Denver East.