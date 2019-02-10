When Liberty rallied to beat Pine Creek 59-52 Saturday, the Lancers sent a special group of alumni home a little happier.
Several members from the 1998-99 4A state champions were honored as the Lancers celebrated their only state basketball title, not quite 20 years after Liberty beat Sierra, 51-47, at McNichols Arena in Denver.
Seven players came back to their alma mater for the festivities: Andrew May, Anthony May, Seth Merrill, Donta Richardson, Josh Weenig, Matthew Fischer and Zach Smith. Coach Jim Chapman and assistants Tom Dorman, Leo Swiontek and Dick Castle also enjoyed the moment.
“It was a good time and a nice opportunity to share great memories,” Chapman said. “We had our reunion 10 years ago, and even in 10 years since, a lot has changed. It was good to be able to see them with their own careers and to see how far they’ve gone in life.”
CSCS girls lead the nation in 3s per game
Regardless of what eventually happens to the Colorado Springs Christian School girls’ basketball team this season, one thing is certain.
These girls can shoot.
Not only are the Lions 18-0 and the highest-scoring team in 3A (67.7 points per game), they hold the distinction of leading the nation in 3-pointers per game at 11.9. Cold Springs of Bremen, Ala., is a distant second at 10.7.
CSCS has connected on 37 percent of its shots behind the arc (214 of 586).
For now, the girls’ state record for 3-pointers in a season is held by D’Evelyn with 228 in 2012-13.
Doherty’s Rojas breaks two more records to end stellar season
Ana Rojas, a freshman swimmer at Doherty, ended her debut season in style by not only reaching the finals of the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, but taking down two more school records in the process.
After it was all done at the 5A state meet in Thornton, Rojas placed fifth in both events. In the backstroke, she chopped five seconds off her seed time. Overall, Rojas broke five school records this season.
Also, Rampart senior Edenna Chen, who won the 100 breaststroke in record time, was named 4A swimmer of the year, and Abbey Graham, also of Rampart, earned accolades as diving coach of the year.
F-FC hires first boys’ volleyball coach
Per Twitter, Allan Sacdalan was recently hired to serve as the first boys’ volleyball coach at Fountain-Fort Carson.
Boys’ volleyball will begin its first pilot season this spring in hopes of soon becoming a CHSAA-sanctioned sport. Girls’ wrestling just completed the first of its two pilot seasons.
Sacdalan, an Air Force veteran, had led the Trojans’ junior varsity program and has taught at Colorado Military Academy in Colorado Springs since September 2017.