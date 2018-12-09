With many donning Air Academy hockey jerseys and other sportswear – a family request – hundreds of mourners filled the pews of Woodmen Valley Chapel in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Wayne Marshall, the longtime Air Academy teacher and coach who died Nov. 23.
Former colleagues, friends and family eulogized Marshall, 75, who coached four teams at Air Academy over a career that spanned four decades that was highlighted by three state hockey titles and another in boys’ soccer. Marshall was inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
Longtime area official Ed Bircham noted that in 27 years of referring soccer games coached by Marshall, he never had a reason to thrown him out. Until Saturday.
“I’m ejecting you to a better place,” said Bircham as he pulled a red card from his shirt pocket and lifted it toward a large framed picture of Marshall.
Area swim teams post solid results over weekend
In early season meets, swimming coaches typically put an emphasis on juggling spots among the different events to hopefully find the right chemistry down the line.
At Rampart and Lewis-Palmer, however, certain events already seem as if they’re in midseason form.
Divers Gabrielle Peltier (436.45 points) and Maggie Buckley (419.10) finished 1-2 at the Legacy Invite on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton, pacing Rampart – the defending 4A team champs – to a seventh-place team finish.
On Nov. 29, both Rams athletes broke the school’s six-dive mark, which was set in 1998.
Lewis-Palmer saw great things at the annual Arapahoe Relays in Centennial on Saturday, getting three relay wins and finishing second overall. Hannah Day, Sydney McKenzie and Hannah Day all had a hand in the Rangers touching first in the 200 breaststroke, 400 medley and 200 butterfly events.
Cheyenne Mountain, which finished second to Rampart at last season’s 4A state meet, also got in on the act, taking first in the 1,000-yard freestyle crescendo relay and placed fourth overall in the team standings.
Pine Creek hockey flying high after 4-0 start
After four games, Pine Creek is skating in territory never imagined.
“I don’t think we’ve been .500 after four games,” fourth-year Eagles coach Ed Saxer said Sunday, one day after his squad beat Pueblo County 7-1 to win its fourth straight to start the season. “It’s kind of crazy. It all started last year when we made the playoffs. All they wanted to do was work on next year. Now, we’re here, and everyone is excited.”
The Eagles won eight games to reach the 24-team playoffs in 2017-18, one year removed from a 2-15-2 season.
The Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 25-6, meet D-20 rival Air Academy on Monday.
Local squads compete at state spirit competition in Denver
A trio of Pikes Peak region teams qualified for the finals of the state spirit competition held this weekend at the Denver Coliseum.
Falcon had the top area finish, placing second in the 4A coed division, just 4.01 points behind state-champ Golden.
In 4A cheer, Erie (83.90) took the title, followed closely by Thompson Valley close behind at 202.50. Lewis-Palmer (186.50) and Palmer Ridge (185.80) took third and fourth, respectively.
Only a small fraction of the teams made it through preliminaries to reach the finals.