The baseball venue at the Grace Center for Athletics, the multi-sport home of St. Mary’s High School, recently earned the honor of Small School Field of the Year by the Colorado Dugout Club Coaches Association.
According to the organization’s website, the Field of the Year award “is presented each year to a program whose field improvements and annual work demonstrates excellence in this area.”
The Grace Center, a 25-acre athletic complex that also includes facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and track and field, opened in 2006.
The venue this weekend played host to the Pirate Spring Invitational for the 13th straight year.
New coaches announced at Fountain-Fort Carson, Doherty
A pair of coaches recently were hired to lead fall sports programs around the area.
Amy Christian is the new volleyball coach at Fountain-Fort Carson. A native of Missouri who holds her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Missouri, Christian relocated to Colorado in 2016 and coached the varsity volleyball team at Sand Creek for two seasons.
Doherty promoted defensive coordinator Dwight Hale to head football coach. Hale, a Mitchell graduate, has spent the past six years at Doherty and previously coached at McPherson (Kan.) College, Falcon and Sand Creek.
Trio of baseball programs head to Arizona for spring break
While many baseball programs over the years have decided to stay closer to home during spring break, a few still are making the journey to much warmer weather and tough competition in the Phoenix area.
Pine Creek and Manitou Springs begin play Monday at the Pride Classic, while Woodland Park starts competition at the Greenway Baseball Festival.
“I think it’s worth it,” longtime Pine Creek coach Glenn Millhauser said. “League starts when you get back, and if you don’t do anything, the kids are going on vacation. You have to do something, and if it’s Phoenix, they’ll go. We make a big deal of it, and it helps us a lot. The competition level is great. You are going to get tested big time.”
Pine Creek will meet Mt. Pointe (Ariz.), Lake Oswego (Ore.) and Santa Margarita (Calif.) in pool play action, while Manitou will play Bend (Ore.), Bishop Manogue (Nev.) and Lowell (Calif.) over the next three days. Woodland Park has games scheduled against Thunderbird (Ariz.), Carlsbad (N.M.), Greenway (Ariz.) and Saint Viator (Ill.).
Howery of St. Mary’s receives NSCA all-American award
Josephine Howery, a junior at St. Mary’s and 3A girls’ basketball player of the year, recently earned an All-American Athlete Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
The award “recognizes Howery’s athletic accomplishments and her dedication to strength and conditioning.”
Howery averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals in helping the Pirates defend their 3A title.