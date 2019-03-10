After 45 days in the hospital, Doherty sophomore Schafer Reichart has finally returned home to Colorado Springs.
On Jan. 23, Reichart was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Denver with a life-threatening illness, caused by the flu and a strep infection. He spent days on life support as he underwent respiratory, kidney and heart failure. Gradually, Reichart’s condition improved, and on Friday, he walked out of the hospital.
At the time of his illness, Reichart was one of Doherty’s leading scorers, averaging 9.1 points in 14 games. He earned second-team all-CSML honors, the only sophomore among the league’s top 12 players.
Cheyenne Mountain AD wins prestigious award
The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently announced that Cheyenne Mountain director of athletics Kris Roberts will be presented with the State Award of Merit at a ceremony next month.
The State Award of Merit is presented by the state to an NIAAA member who “demonstrates outstanding leadership and meritorious service and achievement in the vocation of interscholastic administration.”
Roberts has been the AD at Cheyenne Mountain since 2010.
He’ll receive the award at the annual Colorado Athletic Directors Association conference in late April.
“Honored and humbled,” Roberts tweeted Friday. “Fortunate to be part of something great. … kids deserve the recognition. Just part of one big team.”
FFC’s Maltbia makes roster for The Show
Fountain-Fort Carson junior guard Keyshawn Maltbia recently was informed that he has been chosen to participate in The Show 2019 as one of the top 20 players in the state.
Maltbia averaged 17.6 points per game last season and helped the Trojans to an 18-8 record and a berth in the round of 16, where they lost to eventual 5A state champ Rangeview.
The Show was started in 2001 by the Denver Nuggets to showcase the state’s top 20 boys and girls basketball players. The four all-star games – senior, top 20 1A-3A, sophomores and juniors and elite – will take place March 23 at Metro State University in Denver.
CSML festivities set for Wednesday and Thursday
While the prep basketball season has come to an end, there are still games to be played, just with not as much on the line anymore.
The league’s annual 3-point contest and slam dunk contest are set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wasson.
On Thursday, the CSML all-star games will be played at Coronado. The girls’ game starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7.