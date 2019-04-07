Jared Felice, the third-year athletic director at Fountain-Fort Carson, recently was informed that he has been named a member of the Sports 40 Under 40 Class of 2019.
Felice will be honored at the 2019 National High School Athletic Coaches Association annual convention June 25 in Bismarck, N.D.
According to a press release, the honor “is reserved exclusively for outstanding young industry professionals who are demonstrating exceptional commitment to their sports, innovation and industry leadership.
Members of the class will be recognized in the July-August issue of Coach and Athletic Director magazine.
Felice, a 2001 Mesa Ridge graduate, previously served as a teacher, dean of students and assistant football coach at F-FC before spending two years as athletics director at Sand Creek. He returned to Fountain-Fort Carson prior to the 2017-18 school year as athletic director.
Air Academy lacrosse raise funds for Wounded Warrior Project
Air Academy’s lacrosse programs raised some $1,700 for the Wounded Warrior Project on Saturday through donations during five games at the school’s home stadium.
Collections were made during halftime of each of the three boys’ games (C-squad, junior varsity and varsity) and two on the girls’ side against Chaparral (junior varsity and varsity).
“We’ve always done some kind of community service, and we’re trying to do good things,” second year boys’ coach Ethan Hilberg said. “We’re trying to make an impact.”
Previous Kadets’ community service projects include work with Springs Rescue Mission and maintaining trails in Garden of the Gods.
Canon City’s Young wins three events in Pueblo
Brendon Young tripled up on his pleasure at Saturday’s John Tate Challenge Cup at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.
The Canon City senior set personal bests en route to titles in the high jump (6-foot-2) and triple jump (46-5) and added a leap of 22-9 1-2 to win the long jump.
The meet produced a pair of two-events winners on the girls’ side as Keyanda Bolton of Palmer won both the 100 and 200, while Widefield’s Aaliyah Ricketts claimed individual crowns in the long jump and triple jump.
At the Legend Titan Track Clash in Parker, Doherty’s Brian Mosley hit the finish line first in the 100- and 200-meter races and ran the anchor leg on the Spartans’ victorious 800 relay team.
Sand Creek duo leads state in soccer statistics
The Sand Creek girls’ soccer duo of Sydney Lasater and Jadyn Ledoux top state lists in scoring and assists, respectively.
Lasater, a sophomore, leads Colorado with 59 goals for the Scorpions (9-0, 1-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak.)
Ledoux, also a sophomore, has recorded 14 assists, which also leads the state regardless of classification.