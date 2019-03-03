The beard continues to grow on Bob Wingett’s face. That’s a good thing for the boys’ basketball program at Evangelical Christian Academy.
The Eagles pulled away from Ouray, 48-25, on Saturday in a 1A regional final in Glenwood Springs to clinch their first state quarterfinals appearance since winning the 2A crown in 2007.
Overall, ECA (19-3) has won 14 straight games and will meet Haxtun at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Massari Arena on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo.
“The kids are having a good time with the beard,” the second-year ECA coach said. “I haven’t shaved since we last lost just before Christmas. Defensively, we played well. We couldn’t get our shots to fall, but they’ve bought into our philosophy that defense is a choice, even when the offense isn’t working.”
CSCS-Doherty benefit raises more funds for Reichert
Staff members from Doherty played cohorts at Colorado Springs Christian School on Feb. 28 in a game to benefit the recovery of Spartans basketball player Schafer Reichert.
According to Doherty boys’ basketball coach Eric Steinert, the event raised $1,200 for Reichert.
In a text message, Steinert said the Spartans sophomore is scheduled to be released from Children’s Hospital in Denver on Friday, more than 40 days after being airlifted to the venue when he was suddenly struck by a life-threatening illness.
Spring sports officially get underway Thursday
Despite snow-packed roads and below-freezing temperatures over the weekend, the spring sports season is still on track to start Thursday, when the mercury is projected to surge into the mid-50s.
By the end of the week, seasons in baseball, girls’ golf, lacrosse, girls’ soccer, boys’ swimming, girls’ tennis and track and field will have the green light to get started.
Among the big season-opening events include the Pikes Peak Invitational at Gerry Berry Stadium on Saturday and the Colorado Crossroads tournament in Englewood, where the pilot sport of boys’ volleyball will begin its first season.
Rampart names new boys’ swimming coach
Karin Lundin was recently named the new boys’ swimming coach at Rampart.
Lundin, in her 21st year of teaching and coaching, has taught physical education, lifeguarding and health at Rampart for the past 11 years. She replaced Dan Greene, who had coached both swim programs at Rampart since 2015. Greene recently led the girls’ program at Rampart to its second consecutive 4A swimming and diving state title but stepped away from the boys’ program to spend more time with his family.
“I am following in the steps of some great coaches at Rampart,” Lundin said. “I have waited for this amazing opportunity to coach swimming again.”
Previously, Lundin was the girls’ swimming coach at Harrison.