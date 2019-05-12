Harrison's Tyrese VanHorne, the reigning 4A state champion in the boys' 200 meters, won his signature event, along with the 100 and 400 during action late Saturday at the 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro League Championships at Fountain-Fort Carson, the only athlete to claim three individual titles.
Rampart claimed the 5A girls team title, while TCA won the 4A crown. In the boys’ divisions, Pine Creek snagged 5A honors and Widefield did the same in 4A.
Other multiple-event champs included Max Lofy of Pine Creek (5A, 100 and 200); Widefield’s Ryan Outler (4A, 800 and 1,600); Brendan Young of Canon City (4A, long jump and triple jump); Pine Creek’s Rece Rowan (5A, shot put and discus); Palmer’s Keyanda Bolton (5A, girls’ 100 and 200); Errena McCallister of Harrison (4A, 100 and 200); Doherty’s Leilani Washington (100 and 300 hurdles); and Kiera Nash of Fountain-Fort Carson (5A, discus and shot put).
The state track meet is slated to take place Thursday-Saturday at Lakewood’s Jeffco Stadium.
Baseball brackets for 3A-5A regionals to be released soon
By mid-week, 3A, 4A and 5A teams in the top 32 of the Ratings Percentage Index will know their opponents for this weekend’s regional tournaments.
Thanks to wacky winter weather this spring, the season was extended into this week. Area teams will complete regular-season play by Tuesday.
League champions and RPI standings will determine the 32-team fields for each class. Play begins Friday, with state berths awarded on Saturday.
Pine Creek student makes trip to Vegas with Rapids
Alejandro Padilla, a student and soon-to-be graduate of Pine Creek High School, recently made the trip to Las Vegas with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
The 18-year-old Colorado Springs native is a member of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy’s U-18-19 team, appearing in 20 games at defender during the 2018-19 season.
He’s not the only Pine Creek student to do big things in soccer; Sam Vines, a Pine Creek graduate who in 2018 signed a first-team contract with the Rapids, made his MLS debut last October and was called on to make his first start for the club on March 13.
Widefield coach inducted into state chapter of Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Fred Marjerrison coached the Widefield boys’ track and field team to the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League team title.
Later that night, he was being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Marjerrison, a 1994 Widefield graduate and longtime physical education teacher and track coach who formerly led the program’s football team, became part of the latest class of the Colorado chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
He has worked multiple NCAA Division I championships and 10 more at the Division II level as a college wrestling official.