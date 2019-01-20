It’s a nice time to be a basketball player at Coronado.
First, the girls’ program broke a long losing streak to Liberty on Jan. 12, beating the Lancers, 45-34 to snap at least a 16-game skid – records on MaxPreps only go back to the 2008-09 season.
Then on Thursday, both teams knocked off league foe Rampart. The girls won at home, 42-40, to break a 10-game skid dating back to 2010, and the boys went on the road and beat the Rams 74-61 for the Cougars’ first win over Rampart since 2008, breaking a 14-game slide.
To top if off, there was the 80-plus-foot halftime buzzer beater by Cougars senior Bryce McKee to extend Coronado’s lead to 34-27.
“I’ve played a lot of basketball through high school and college and now coaching in high school, and I haven’t seen anything like that,” Cougars coach David Thomas said. “But what I’m most proud of is how they refocused and did what I asked them to do in the second half. They didn’t settle on that moment.”
F-FC, Pine Creek go across state lines
Instead of taking a few days off on a nonleague weekend, a pair of Colorado Springs Metro League squads hit the road, playing three games at the Orange and Black Classic in Colby, Kan.
Fountain-Fort Carson went 2-1 in the girls’ bracket, while the boys’ squad from Pine Creek also won two of three games.
But there was a bigger outcome than just what happens on the court.
“It’s a fun experience, and a lot might not have the opportunity to be able to travel out of state and play basketball,” Trojans coach LouAnn Guiden said. “It creates team bonding, and the girls are able to spend extra time together and can spend extra time together, being able to have fun outside the school setting. To me, that’s important. We are very fortunate and blessed our school district lets us do this.”
Harrison wrestler ends COS Metros drought
When Harrison wrestler Nate Mesa turned over Doherty’s Jackson Webber and got a pin 3:30 into the heavyweight bout at the 20th Colorado Springs Metros at Coronado on Saturday, it marked a victory in more ways than one for the senior.
Mesa’s title was the first at Metros for a Harrison grappler since the event was in its infancy, according to a tweet from the school’s athletic department.
Brandon Boyd had the last city title, “about 20 years ago” said Panthers athletic director Dave Hogan in a text Sunday.
Pine Creek defensive back makes verbal commitment
Daniel Bone, a defensive back and receiver for Pine Creek, recently made his verbal commitment to attend school and play football at Colorado State-Pueblo.
“After a great visit, I’m glad to announce that I am committed to CSU-Pueblo,” Bone tweeted Friday.
Bone registered 52 tackles and had two interceptions to go along with nine receptions for 126 yards and two scores for the Eagles last season.
Bone, along with other football athletes, can begin signing national letters of intent for Division I and Division II colleges and university starting Feb. 6.