At this time one year ago, retired Maryland police officer Jenn Ray was a stay-at-home mom to newborn daughter Lauren and 3-year-old son Brady.
On Saturday, the first-year softball coach at Cheyenne Mountain was part of history as the Indians, after an opening-round loss at the 4A Region 2 tournament in Pueblo, rallied for one-run wins over D’Evelyn and Thomas Jefferson to snag the region’s second state qualifying spot.
No one can recall Cheyenne Mountain ever taking part in a state softball tournament.
“I’ve heard rumors that this is the first time in school history we’ve done this,” Ray said. “It’s been a good year. We’ve had our ups and downs but definitely have melded together toward the end, and it’s showing. No matter who we play, we’re just up to playing softball and going 110 percent.”
The 16-team fields for 3A, 4A and 5A will be unveiled Monday. The two-day state tournaments get underway Friday at Aurora Sports Park.
Saturday’s highlights included two complete-game victories from junior pitcher Kate Ralston, a go-ahead Alyssa Temple hit in the first elimination game and a game-saving catch in right field by Quinea Sadler in the seventh inning of the clincher.
“It was a tremendous team effort,” Ray said. “It takes all nine to win a game, and everything is coming together at the right time.”
Peyton football hopes to power way to league title, playoff success
At 7-0, Peyton’s football program isn’t breaking new ground.
But the way the Panthers – who are 25-3 dating back to the 2016 season – have gotten to this point potentially bodes well for a breakout postseason.
“Our offensive line is probably the best it’s ever been since I’ve been coach here,” fifth-year Peyton coach Richard Deems said. “We have our first 1,000-yard rusher (J.D. Hart), and our line is big, strong and athletic. That’s been the key to our success. If we get in another windstorm in the playoffs, we’ll be able to grind it out.”
Hart, with 1,097 yards, is the first Peyton rusher to surpass that plateau since Anthony Greene (1,358) set the single-season mark in 2007.
Peyton, which leads 1A in both points (298) and points allowed (37), hosts Crowley County on Saturday night in a game that will determine the 1A Santa Fe League title.
“We’ve had this date circled for a while, knowing if things fell where we thought, we’d be facing off for a league title,” Deems said. “Any time you have the opportunity to play for a league championship, it’s going to be fun, and a tough test for us.”
Cross country regionals to take over Old North End on Thursday
The total population at the Old North End of Colorado Springs will surpass many small towns across Colorado on Thursday when eight cross country regional races take place at North Monument Valley Park.
Team and individual qualifications for the state championships will be on the line as runners from 53 schools take part in the events.
The top five teams in the 2A Region 2 races qualify for state, Oct. 27 at Bear Creek Regional Park and Norris-Penrose Event Center, while the top four in the 4A Region 2, 4A Region 4 and 5A Region 5 clinch state berths.
In all eight races, the top 15 individuals also guarantee state placement.
CSCS athlete Ingram commits to Alaska Anchorage
Rachel Ingram, a standout two-sport athlete at Colorado Springs Christian School, recently made her verbal commitment to attend school and play basketball at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The 5-foot-7 guard has amassed 946 points and helped lead the Lions to a 47-7 mark and consecutive 3A state-championship game appearances the past two seasons.
Last season, Ingram hit 46.4 percent of her 3-point attempts and averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists and also was the individual champion at the 3A Region 2 cross country race in Woodland Park.