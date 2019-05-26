Baldwin steps down as athletic director at Vista Ridge
Vista Ridge is seeking its next athletic director after Sam Baldwin recently stepped down from the post after five seasons on the job and six overall at the District 49 school.
Baldwin left to accept the position of assistant principal at Widefield.
He coached the program’s baseball team in 2014 before a transition into administration.
Prior to his arrival at Vista Ridge, Baldwin served as an assistant under current Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope and earlier was a student assistant at the baseball program at Neb.-Kearney.
Annual area baseball all-star game moves to UCCS
The streak continues for the state’s longest-running high school all-star game, but now at a different site.
The 58th annual all-star baseball game featuring local talent will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Mountain Lion Park at UCCS. Previous editions of the contest had been staged at UCHealth Park (formerly Security Service Field) since 2012 and Memorial Park prior to that.
Seniors from all five classes will be represented. A team comprised of 5A, 3A, 2A and 1A, managed by Pine Creek’s Glenn Millhauser, will oppose a roster of 4A student-athletes led by Mark Swope of Cheyenne Mountain.
The game’s roots go back to 1962, when it was known as the Colorado Springs City Suburban Game. The name was changed to the Colorado Springs Senior All-Star Game in 2005.
McIlhany named new hockey coach at Liberty
Kent McIlhany earlier this week was named new hockey coach at Liberty.
McIlhany is no stranger to the District 20 school. The graduate of Bethel (Minn.) College has 19 years of experience in the physical education department and steps in for Brian Straub, who stepped down after eight years, the last four as head coach.
Straub will continue teaching for the Lancers’ social studies department.
Woodland Park hires Macari to lead girls’ basketball program
Woodland Park director of athletics Joe Roskam recently confirmed the hiring of Craig Macari to lead the girls’ basketball program.
Macari takes over for Del Garrick, who led the program for the past four seasons.
A graduate of Bethany (Kan.) College, Macari earlier this month earned the award of Classified Staff of Year from Woodland Park Middle School.
Garrick also served as Woodland Park’s principal from 2008-2018.
KEVIN CARMODY, GAZETTE PREPS