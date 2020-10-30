Vista Ridge 47, Mesa Ridge 7
After a relatively slow start, Vista Ridge ran up a 21-0 lead, highlighted by a 75-yard pass for a touchdown, before Mesa Ridge got on the board.
The Wolves attempted four two-point conversions, one of which was successful.
Vista Ridge moved to 3-1 with its only loss coming against Fountain-Fort Carson. Pueblo West and Air Academy are left on the schedule.
Mesa Ridge fell to 0-4.
Fountain-Fort Carson 35, Pueblo West 21
Senior Q Jones went 89 yards on his first touch of the game to put FFC up 13-7, and the Trojans distanced themselves from there.
Jones ran in two more to help the Trojans improve to 4-0 on the season.
Rampart 49, Air Academy 0
The Rams improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in 4A Southern play.
The Kadets dropped their third straight and have been shut out since a 50-20 win over Liberty to open the season.
Simla 28, Calhan 20
The Bulldogs (1-2), who were at home, dropped their second straight.
Moffat County 27, Woodland Park 23
The Panthers fell to .500 (2-2) in a close one at Moffat County.
Colorado Springs Christian 42, Rocky Ford 0
Host CSCS (3-1) blanked Rocky Ford in its first league game.