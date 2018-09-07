Harrison 14, Glenwood Springs 6
At Harrison: The Panthers improved to 2-0 after holding off the Demons who fell to 0-2.
Orlando Westbrook finished the game 24 of 35 for 355 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 30-yard toss to Devon Washington and his second came on a 24-yard pass to Aumiere Shedrick, who finished with 121 receiving yards.
Pueblo Central 28, Mitchell 20
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Pueblo Central scored 14 in the first but Mitchell held its own to tie the game at 14 heading into the half after two rushing touchdowns, one from Kaleel Hamilton and the other from Than Duzenack.
Central added two more touchdowns in the second half and the Marauders did their best to rally with an 80-yard kickoff return from Jaylin Babers but it wasn’t enough as Mitchell fell to 0-2. The Wildcats improved to 2-0.
Sierra 22, Woodland Park 7
At Woodland Park: The Panthers fell to 0-2 and the Stallions improved to 2-0.
Pueblo West 42, Mesa Ridge 0
At C.A. Foster Stadium: The Grizzlies (0-2) lost a close game to Vista Peak Prep a week ago, but they struggled to get anything going in a lopsided nonconference loss to the Cyclones (2-1).
Cheyenne Mountain 21, Sand Creek 20
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (1-1) came out on top in a nail-biter game against the Scorpions (0-2) in a nonconference battle.
Vista Ridge 20, Bear Creek 12
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves (1-1) put their season-opening 21-0 loss to Windsor behind them and nabbed their first win in a nonleague battle against the winless Bears (0-3).
Rampart 28, Monarch 7
At Centaurus: The Rams (1-1) and Coyotes (1-0) were tied at seven apiece after the first quarter, but Rampart scored touchdowns in each of the three remaining quarters to notch their first win in the nonconference matchup.
All four scores by the Rams were rushing touchdowns and Colin Phillips was responsible for three. His first was a 5-yard run, followed by a 20-yard score in the third and he saved his longest run, 47 yards, for the grand finale. Chris Yoo scored first for Rampart with a 25-yard run.
Wheat Ridge 28, Widefield 14
At Jeffco Stadium: Wheat Ridge (1-1) took a 14-0 lead into the half and Widefield couldn’t come up with an answer as the Gladiators fell to 0-2.
Widefield’s first score came on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Treshawn Green to Luis Maldanado and the second came on a 2-yard run from Frankie Ingraldi.
Sterling 40, The Classical Academy 28
At Sterling: Sterling took a 28-14 lead at the half and TCA couldn’t find an answer for the Tigers as the Titans fell to 0-2. Sterling improved to 1-2.
Platte Valley 59, Elizabeth 0
At Platte Valley: The Cardinals have been outscored 108-14 in their first two games this season and fell to 0-2 after the loss the Platte Valley (3-0).
Columbine 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 6
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans fell to 1-2 after in a nonconference game against the undefeated Rebels (3-0).
St. Mary’s 17, Denver West 14
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates improved to 2-0 with the win over the Cowboys (1-1).
Manitou Springs 31, Valley 28
At Valley: The Mustangs held off Valley in a nonleague battle one week after falling 56-7 to Salida. Manitou improved to 1-1 and Valley also sits at 1-1.
Burlington 52, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: For the second consecutive week, the Thunderhawks did not score and fell to 0-3 with the loss against Burlington (1-1). Ellicott has been outscored 114-0 in its past two games.
AROUND THE LEAGUES
5A SOUTHERN
Oakdale (CA) 28, Chaparral 14
At Oakdale (CA): Chaparral fell to 1-1 in the nonconference loss to Oakdale (2-1).
Denver South 34, Douglas County 9
At Denver South: Douglas County (0-3) remained winless while Denver South improved to 2-1.
Highlands Ranch 20, Regis Jesuit 17
At Regis Jesuit: Regis Jesuit fell to 1-2 and Highlands Ranch notched their first win to improve to 1-2.
4A SOUTHERN 1
Grand Junction Central 33, Grand Junction 6
At Grand Junction: Central improved to 1-2 and Grand Junction fell to 1-2 in the 4A Southern 1 league.
3A CENTRAL
Fort Morgan 37, Lutheran 20
At Lutheran: Lutheran remains winless in the 3A Central league. Fort Morgan improved to 2-0.