Widefield 21, Liberty 14 (OT)
At C.A. Foster Stadium: Treshawn Green’s 1-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Widefield its only lead and boosted the Gladiators past Liberty.
Widefield (2-6, 1-2 Pikes Peak) rallied to tie the game on a 3-yard run by Frankie Ingraldi in the fourth quarter.
Liberty (0-8, 0-2) took the lead in the first quarter on a 75-yard touchdown run by Malachi Salus, and took that 7-0 lead into halftime.
After Green’s 15-yard run tied the game at 7, Cyrus Pelt gave the Lancers a 14-7 lead with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Rampart 42, Coronado 7
At District 20 Stadium: Cale Cormaney and Chris Yoo each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Rampart cruised past Coronado.
Colin Phillips started the scoring for the Rams (6-2, 3-0 4A Pikes Peak) with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
By halftime, Rampart had built a 42-0 lead.
The Cougars (2-6, 0-3) got on the board on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Nicholas Butts to Mykhayl McMorris.
Elizabeth 31, Woodland Park 9
At Woodland Park: Reece Ullery had touchdown runs of 6, 3 and 8 yards to pace Elizabeth to a win over Woodland Park to keep the Panthers winless.
Dalton Hitt added a 43-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals (5-3, 3-1 2A Tri-Peaks).
Woodland Park (0-8, 0-4) spotted Elizabeth a 14-0 lead before Michael Shrum’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Koksma cut the deficit to 14-6.
Shrum later added a 27-yard field goal that made it a 17-9 Cardinals lead in the third quarter.
Lamar 60, Manitou Springs 27
At Manitou Springs: Jayden Omi returned a kickoff for a touchdown and rushed for two more, but it wasn’t nearly enough in Manitou Springs’ league loss to Lamar.
The Savages built a 41-7 lead in the second quarter.
The Mustangs dropped to 3-5, 1-3 2A Tri-Peaks.
Pueblo West 42, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: Chandler Mason ran for three touchdowns as Pueblo West dominated Air Academy and ended the Kadets’ six-game winning streak.
The Cyclones (6-2, 3-0 Pikes Peak) scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters, also getting a Tyler McClusin 68-yard interception return, in addition to Dawson Menegatti’s 48-yard touchdown run and a 71-yard punt return by Kyle Jamison.
Bo Powers completed 6 of 20 passes for 77 yards for Air Academy (6-2, 2-1).
Mitchell 40, Sand Creek 26
At Garry Berry Stadium: Mitchell built a big lead, then held off Sand Creek.
Daxton Dawson tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Scorpions (0-8, 0-3 3A Southern), who also got two touchdown runs from Shyheim Collins.
Sand Creek trailed 33-12 in the second half, then Dawson’s 25-yard pass Herbert Rapp and Collins’ 1-yard run cut the deficit to 33-26.
The Marauders improved to 2-6, 2-1.
La Junta 49, TCA 14
At TCA: Jon Nuschy rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as defending 2A state champion La Junta (8-0, 4-0 2A Tri-Peaks) stayed perfect and sent TCA to its second straight loss.
Zach Gray and Hunter Christopherson had touchdown runs for the Titans (3-5, 2-2), who trailed 29-7 at halftime.
Canon City 47, Falcon 14
At Falcon: Gabe Rall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Canon City past Falcon.
Rall found Harrison Pilafas and Connor McCain for scoring connections, and the Tigers (2-6, 2-1 3A Southern) forced six Falcon (2-6, 1-2) turnovers.
Grand Junction Central 53, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Stocker Stadium: Max Marsh rushed for three touchdowns and passed during a 46-point first-half barrage to power Grand Junction Central past Cheyenne Mountain (1-7, 0-3 4A Southern)
Vista Ridge 63, Mesa Ridge 7
At Vista Ridge: A 35-point first half helped Vista Ridge (4-4, 2-1 4A Southern) blow out Mesa Ridge (4-4, 1-2).