Class 3A
No. 7 Discovery Canyon 34, No. 10 Frederick 31, 2OT
At D-20 Stadium: It took a comeback and a couple of overtimes, but the seven-seed Thunder advanced to the second round of the playoffs Saturday.
Discovery Canyon trailed 21-7 at halftime before shutting out Frederick in the third and fourth quarters. Quarterback Zack Anderson hit receiver Ryan Monteleone for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it a one-score game before Marshall Pike’s 14-yard touchdown -- his second of the game -- helped tie it at 21 with roughly nine minutes to play.
The Thunder defense stood up for the remainder of regulation.
The 6-foot-7 Anderson rumbled in for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime before the Warriors matched.
Frederick settled for a field goal to start the second overtime and saw Pike end the game with his third touchdown.
Discovery Canyon gets No. 2 Pueblo East, which held off Lewis-Palmer on Friday, in the second round.
Class 1A
No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian 13, Florence 10
At Mountain Lion Stadium: The Lions’ first lead came late, as senior Greg Olsen made a field goal in the final minutes to help CSCS advance to the state semifinals.
Florence rode an early touchdown to a 7-3 halftime advantage before adding a field goal early in the third quarter.
CSCS tied things when quarterback Caleb Stockton connected with Nate Dunn for a 90-yard score.
The 10-10 tie held until Olsen’s second field goal gave the Lions a trip to the semifinals where No. 1 Limon waits.
No. 7 Centauri 10, No. 2 Peyton 7
At Peyton: The Panthers’ season ended earlier than hoped, as the Centauri defense pitched a shutout for the final three quarters.
After the defenses exchanged stops on the opening drives, Colton Murray opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown to give Peyton an early advantage.
Centauri answered with a second-quarter rushing touchdown before the go-ahead points came on a third-quarter field goal.
Peyton had a pair of opportunities to tie or take the lead but suffered from a turnover on downs and a late interception in the fourth quarter.
Murray led three Panthers with at least 70 rushing yards, carrying 15 times for 80 yards and the score. Senior Trevor Walker picked up 73 yards on 16 carries, while Josh Gonzalez picked up 70 yards on 13 touches.
Centauri is set to face No. 3 Strasburg in the other 1A semifinal.