Air Academy 28, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Bo Powers threw two touchdown passes, and Kyle Pope ran for two others as Air Academy (3-1) blanked Cheyenne Mountain (1-3).
Brady Badwound and Cole Edmondson had touchdown receptions for the Kadets, who avenged a 41-38 overtime loss to the Indians in the 2017 season opener.
Doherty 28, ThunderRidge 27
At Garry Berry: Jared Smits threw two touchdown passes, and Doherty scored 28 unanswered points and held on to stun previously unbeaten ThunderRidge to give the Spartans their first win of the season.
Smits’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Roro Webb gave the Spartans (1-4) a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Spencer Lambert rushed for three touchdowns for the Grizzlies (4-1), who had a 2-point conversion turned away with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
Pine Creek 21, Pueblo West 9
At District 20 Stadium: David Moore III had touchdown runs of 48 and 3 in the second half as Pine Creek rallied from an early nine-point deficit to beat Pueblo West in a rematch of last season’s 4A state quarterfinals.
The Cyclones (3-2) took the lead on a Kyle Jamison 6-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 9-0 on a safety following a bad Pine Creek snap.
Eddie Kyle got the Eagles (4-1) on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left in the third quarter, and Moore’s 48-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter gave Pine Creek the lead for good.
Palmer Ridge 45, Pueblo South 14
At Don Breese Stadium: Raef Ruel rushed for three touchdowns, and Palmer Ridge took command with a dominant second half as the Bears downed Pueblo South in a matchup of the reigning state champs in 3A and 4A, respectively.
Ruel’s 17-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter snapped a 14-all tie and gave Palmer Ridge (3-2) the lead for good. Earlier, Anthony Roberson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown that put the Bears ahead 14-7 with 7:04 left in the second quarter.
Ty Evans and Noah Brom added touchdown runs for Palmer Ridge.
TCA 27, Sierra 13
At The Classical Academy: Alec Day’s 8-yard touchdown reception from Ethan Boyles late in the first half gave TCA the lead for good as the Titans (1-3) broke a three-game losing streak to start the season.
Zach Gray added a short touchdown run for the Titans.
Sierra fell to 2-2.
Hinkley 30, Sand Creek 14
At Sand Creek: Daxton Dawson’s two long touchdown passes weren’t enough as Sand Creek (0-4) fell to Hinkley.
Dawson had a 60-yard connection to Shyheim Collins and later found Michael Oketunmbi for a 80-yard touchdown strike.
Javevon Lee rushed for two touchdowns and caught another to lead Hinkley.
Battle Mountain 50, Woodland Park 35
At Woodland Park: Michael Shrum threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, but it wasn’t enough as Woodland Park (0-4) couldn’t keep up with Battle Mountain (4-1).
Logan Taylor’s 15-yard touchdown pass from Shrum brought the Wildcats to within 28-21 late in the third quarter.
Elliott Patterson added a rushing touchdown for Woodland Park, which also got an 80-yard kickoff return from Alex Malone.
Fountain-Fort Carson 58, Overland 18
At Stutler Bowl: Q Jones had an 80-yard touchdown run as Fountain-Fort Carson (2-3) built a 37-6 lead by halftime and snapped a three-game losing streak in a nonleague rout of Overland.
Lutheran 21, Falcon 20
At Falcon: Nick Moss’ 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, combined with the extra point, gave Lutheran a slim win over Falcon.
Erie 55, Canon City 7
At Erie: Noah Roper rushed for 119 yards and scored three touchdowns to pace high-powered Erie, which scored 48 points in the first half and forced four turnovers to keep Canon City (0-4) winless on the season.
Elizabeth 31, Summit 6
At Summit: Elizabeth (2-2) evened its record with a nonleague win at Summit (1-4).
CSCS 51, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: Colorado Springs Christian School (3-1) dominated from the opening whistle, blowing out Ellicott (0-4).
Simla 48, Calhan 22
At Simla: Calhan (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Simla (3-0), falling behind 30-8 by halftime and unable to recover from the deficit.
Pikes Peak Christian 66, Miami-Yoder 0
At Miami-Yoder: Sean McKinley rushed for two touchdowns, and Pikes Peak Christian (4-1) also got scores from Jackson Thorne, Hudson Grant and Andrew Harris in a blowout of Miami-Yoder (0-4). The Eagles led 36-0 at the end of the first.