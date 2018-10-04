Football: Friday, Thomas Jefferson at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers begin league play in the 3A Central Division with a tall task as they host the 5-0 Thomas Jefferson Spartans. It’ll be a great opportunity for both teams to showcase their outstanding running backs. For the Rangers, senior Evan Walsh has 620 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Spartans’ junior back Daveon Hunter has 952 rushing yards and 12 scores.
Softball: Saturday, Pueblo West at Discovery Canyon
After getting blanked in back-to-back outings against Rock Canyon and Cherokee Trail, the Discovery Canyon Thunder found their bats against Liberty in a 15-0 shutout Monday. Saturday the Thunder host their final game of the season against the Pueblo West Cyclones. Both teams are locked in with an overall record of 13-9. Discovery Canyon will have to work to keep Pueblo West from scoring, it ranks in the top 10 in Class 4A with a .441 team batting average.
Boys’ Soccer: Saturday, Colorado Academy at Fountain Valley, 3 p.m.
The Fountain Valley Danes rode a five-game win streak into their Thursday-night match with Evangelical Christian. Kent Denver snapped Colorado Academy’s winning streak, handing it its first loss since Sept. 4 against The Classical Academy. Colorado Academy travels to Fountain Valley this Saturday in what should be a great match between two talented squads. Fountain Valley is averaging four goals a game. Senior Aly Kassam leads Fountain Valley in goals with 15 scores.
Field Hockey: Monday, Cheyenne Mountain at Liberty, 4:15 p.m.
At 2-8-1, the Lancers already have as many wins as they had in the past two seasons. Monday’s matchup against the 2-7-1 Indians is a winnable contest. Junior Kylan McCulloch leads Liberty with four goals whereas junior Abbey Luce leads the Indians with three goals.
Volleyball: Tuesday, Palmer Ridge at Air Academy, 6 p.m.
Both the Palmer Ridge Bears and the Air Academy Kadets have their work cut out for them in the 4A/5A Pikes Peak League that features powerhouse Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon, both of whom are off to a 13-1 start. This match between the Bears and Kadets holds significance in terms of both teams trying to keep pace.