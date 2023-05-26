Colorado Springs has another top ranking to add to its trophy case — and one that should interest young people.

In a report this week, Zillow, the Seattle-based, online real estate service, has tabbed the Springs as the nation’s No. 1 market for college graduates to live. Other metro areas in Zillow’s top 10, in order, were: Spokane, Wash.; Des Moines, Iowa; Phoenix; Buffalo, N.Y.; Albuquerque; Bakersfield, Calif.; Albany, N.Y.; Portland, Ore.; and Little Rock, Ark.

Its ranking follows U.S. News & World Report’s recent release of its annual Best Places to Live list, where Colorado Springs placed No. 9 out of the nation’s 150 biggest cities.

A new Zillow index combined each metro area’s rent-to-income ratio (how much income tenants need to pay their rents), average salary for recent college graduates, job openings and percentage of local population in their 20s. Zillow sought to identify cities that offer graduates “promising career prospects” and “manageable rent burdens.”

Colorado Springs, with a smaller population compared with other cities, has “relatively affordable rents and lots of career prospects” that contribute to a high quality of life for college graduates, Zillow said. Typical Springs graduates can expect to earn about $63,000 a year, though they’ll spend around 35% of their income on rent without roommates, which is on the pricier side of rent burdens, Zillow said.

Zillow’s ranking was good news for Colorado Springs, which competes with other cities to woo young, talented workers and needs them to create a quality workforce and to fill jobs — many of which are well paid, high-tech positions, Bob Cope, the city’s economic development officer, said via email.

“When you combine economic opportunity with our natural beauty and active outdoor lifestyle, we become very attractive to college graduates and the great employers who follow them here,” Cope said.

Many longtime Colorado Springs residents might remember the Springs’ reputation as a place where kids graduated college, but then left town for Denver or other “cool” cities, Cope said.

“That is no longer the case,” he said. “We have created our own ‘cool’ city as evidenced by all the restaurants, bars, unique venues and environments being built throughout our city.”

And while Springs rents have soared of late, many cities face similar affordable housing issues, Theresa Metcalf, economic development vice president for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said via email. The public and private sectors are working to increase the housing supply, including affordable units, she said.