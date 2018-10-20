About 10 police officers from around the New York City area traveled 1,800 miles recently to see Cem Duzel, a Colorado Springs police officer recuperating after being shot in the head two months ago in a shootout.
They came to show their support for a gravely injured fellow officer. And because they and Duzel share the Muslim faith.
The visitors were members of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society. Duzel’s father is Muslim, said the society's president, Capt. Adeel Rana, although it's Rana's understanding that Duzel is a non-practicing Muslim.
Duzel was shot in the head Aug. 2 during a predawn shootout east of the Olympic Training Center with a gunman who reportedly had gotten belligerent with an Uber driver and was refused a ride.
The suspect, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, is an Iraqi refugee who had avoided being deported despite numerous run-ins with the law in Colorado Springs and was out on bail at the time of the shooting. Al Khammasi, who also was wounded, is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.
The visit in September seemed to buoy Duzel's spirits, Rana said.
They met in a conference room at Craig Hospital in Englewood which specializing in treating brain injuries. Duzel sat in a wheelchair, flanked by several high-ranking Colorado Springs police officers. Duzel himself didn't talk, but the conversation in the room mostly focused on his recovery.
“He understood everything — he was moving his hands and smiling,” Rana said. “It was a touching moment, and at the same time, it was a happy moment, because happy to see that he’s doing so well, compared to how he was just a few months back.”
Shortly after the shooting, a Colorado Springs Christian Schools tennis coach was reprimanded after sending a pair of anti-Muslim tweets. When another Twitter user urged the coach to focus on the wounded officer, the coach called that user a “terrorist lover” and added “#IslamIsTheProblem.”
Rana called such statements "disturbing."
"This is why our work is harder, because we are constantly, constantly doing work to show what Muslim Americans are," he said. “Muslim Americans come in every part of your life — you have Muslim American teachers, doctors, lawyers —even businessmen or taxi drivers or law enforcement, you name it.”