Wooglin's Deli & Cafe won't be part of Colorado College's new Robson Arena after all.
The longtime favorite of students, faculty and downtown employees, which closed in November on the south edge of the college's campus and relocated to Colorado Springs' northeast side, has decided against leasing space in a student services building adjacent to the arena that opens next year.
Wooglin's owner Kelvin Thorne said the COVID-19 pandemic and his earlier move have created too many financial uncertainties for the restaurant. So, he's declined to join the arena project and will continue to operate his restaurant from his northeast side location.
"I wanted to be there, I truly did," Thorne said. "As much as I wanted to make it happen, I just felt like it was too risky for us."
The original Wooglin's opened in 1989 under a different owner in a college-owned, multi-tenant building at 823 N. Tejon St. Thorne bought the restaurant in 2000, which became popular for its deli sandwiches, burgers and homemade chips, baked goods made fresh daily, soups, salads, desserts and pastries.
Colorado College's plans for its new 3,400-seat Robson Arena, which will host the school's hockey program and other events, required the demolition of the building occupied by Wooglin's. The venue, to open in late summer or early fall of 2021, will be bounded by Nevada Avenue and Tejon, Dale and Cache La Poudre streets.
To make way for the arena, Thorne relocated his restaurant to a building at 4750 Barnes Road, on the corner of Barnes and Oro Blanco Drive. The restaurant has been open since December.
Thorne's plan was to keep that location, but then open a second restaurant as part of Robson Arena.
He had been in talks with college officials, who were supportive of Wooglin's return, Thorne said. In fact, Colorado College's early arena renderings showed a Wooglin's sign as part of the project.
But the prospects of hiring staff and opening another restaurant, on top of all that was involved with the closing of the original Wooglin's and its move, were daunting, Thorne said.
The pandemic, he said, added to his concerns.
The state of Colorado ordered the closure of restaurant dining rooms starting in mid March to control the spread of the coronavirus; in El Paso County, they reopened in late May, though at a maximum of 50% capacity or 50 people. Several area restaurants have closed since the onset of the pandemic.
"For me, I've already mortgaged my house a couple times. I didn't want to do that again," Thorne said. "They (college officials) were very thoughtful. At the end of the day, I just hit a point where I said it's too much, too soon. We need to get on our feet here and take care of ourselves and battle our way through this thing first."
Business at his Barnes Road location has been good, Thorne said. The building has a large parking lot that allowed Wooglin's to offer curbside service while the dining room was temporarily closed, he said. The restaurant also has outdoor seating, and continues to offer curbside, takeout and delivery service.
"The hardest part for us was obviously the physical and emotional state — being in lockdown and trying to work our way out of that and just survive in this new location," Thorne said. "We've been super fortunate; the curbside, because we have so much parking here, the curbside really carried us through that time. We even still do a lot of curbside."
Colorado College officials now are talking with another restaurant that would lease the space eyed by Wooglin's, said Robert Moore, the school's acting co-president and senior vice president for finance and administration.
He declined to identify the restaurant, but said the school possibly would have an announcement by month's end. The restaurant is envisioned as a multifaceted venue, serving coffee and breakfast in the morning, lunch in the afternoon and pub food in the evening, Moore said.
The new restaurant would lease 3,000 square feet in a building that also would house a bookstore, student health services, campus mailroom and package delivery, Moore said. The building would run along Tejon Street, on the southwest corner of the block where the arena is under construction.
The goal is to have the student services building, including the restaurant, open by August, he said.