George Paton covets that the resolution of the Broncos’ quarterback quandary “happens organically,’’ which he presumably means naturally and conclusively.
The consensus beyond Colorado’s borders is that no matter whether Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater is chosen the No. 1 quarterback he is ranked No. 32 in the NFL.
That’s a low blow to the mile high. It’s as if the winner of a duel between pirates Blackbeard and Henry Morgan is more worthless than Captain Hook.
5 storylines heading into Broncos training camp: Position battles, Sutton's and Miller's return, rookies to watch
Especially since Teddy-Drew won’t throw a purposeful pass of training camp until Wednesday morning.
Yet, according to assorted professional pundits, the Broncos’ contending challengers can’t compare to Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and, yes, Aaron Rodgers, but the duo also are sorrier, claims Pro Football Focus, than Cam & Sam (Newton and Darnold), Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, and Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Broncos’ pair are rated below second-year QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts and rookies Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and, uh, Justin Fields.
Surely, the quarterback who emerges as the starter in Denver won’t be that awful.
Will he?
You wouldn't think so if you attended the Broncos’ annual state of the franchise pre-camp media session and press pork perk luncheon Tuesday at Dove Valley. GM Paton and coach Vic Fangio were high on the hog about their quarterbacks.
Neither was comparing the two protagonists to, say, Rodgers or any of the other division quarterbacks — Mahomes, Herbert and the Raiders’ David Carr or quarterbacks the Broncos could have drafted.
But Lock and Bridgewater obviously are better than 50 quarterbacks who have been in Broncos’ past training camps — Steve Tensi and Steve Ramsey, but not Steve DeBerg. Mark Sanchez was a dud in 2016, as was Case Keenum in 2018 and Joe Flacco in 2019. Paxton Lynch was a busted Broncos for two years; Kyle Orton was a waste in three seasons, and Chris Simms, Brady Quinn, Brandon Allen and Jeff Driskel weren’t even one-hit wonders.
This is John Elway’s last chance at having drafted a quarterback who becomes somebody. This is Paton’s first chance at having traded for a quarterback who succeeds.
Paton was calm and composed, and seemed like a commander Tuesday during his rare in-person media meeting.
“We expect to win, and we have high expectations here.’’ High anxiety, too, among the faithful, including Joe Ellis, who took personal blame for years of failure. “We got to win,’’ said Ellis, in his last season as franchise CEO.
George said that Vic, not he, will have the final QB judgment. But, of course, Fangio, who is in a critical third season and has his future to consider, will depend on assessments by Paton, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, offensive line coach Mike Munchak, running backs coach Curtis Modkins and Elway himself.
Fangio addressed quarterback more than all the other positions combined Tuesday. He said, with a sly smirk, that Lock would get the first turn Wednesday because of “Broncos’ seniority.’’ The coach was sincere in hoping that the starter status will be determined “sooner than later.’’
Everybody realizes that the longer the jousting continues, the more unsettled the offense will remain in September. A young offense cries out for a strong leader, and nobody else on the offense other than the quarterback will be the spearhead. Besides, without acknowledging their beliefs publicly, the players are divided. Von Miller said Tuesday that both quarterbacks can prosper with the array of talent the Broncos have assembled at wide receiver, tight end, running back and in the line.
Miller, who said he was “at peace’’ more than a dozen times, also indicated he could play quarterback with this unit.
I asked Fangio how he would handle playing starters, particularly the quarterbacks, in exhibitions. He said that after talking with other coaches in the league, concepts for the third, and last, exhibition are split. Some will play starters as if it were a usual third game in the past, while others will sit their starters. Fangio just doesn’t want a starting quarterback playing with third- and fourth-stringers who will be on the street afterward.
The most important objective, though, for the Broncos is that the No. 1 quarterback ranks 15th rather than being rank at 30th.
Organically, we assume.