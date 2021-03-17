On the day when the Broncos officially can sign free agents, their QB alternatives on the open market now are about the same as the pilot riding the bomb in “Dr. Strangelove.’’ Slim Pickens.
Suddenly, the Broncos’ quarterback choices have diminished drastically.
While NFL teams from Green Bay to Tampa Bay, New England to New Orleans, the Washington Football Team to the Seattle, Wash., football team, Cleveland to Cincinnati, Dallas to Detroit and more than a dozen other franchises have secured their starting and even myriad reserve quarterbacks, or developed their first-round draft strategy, the Broncos, at the highest altitude in the league. are still up in the air.
Seventy-four days after the end of the 2020 regular season the Broncos’ quarterbacks remain the same — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel, sort of like the Marx Bros., and Zeppo — Kendall Hinton.
If the Broncos were considering the signing of an established veteran to challenge or back up Lock, they can dismiss possible candidates Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett. They certainly can’t do a deal for Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford. The Broncos can’t get Tom Brady, Philip Rivers or Drew Brees.
Russell Wilson didn’t include the Broncos on his list of four favorite teams if the Seahawks would trade him, which they won’t. And the three AFC West opponents — Kansas City, Las Vegas and Los Angeles — aren’t about to reach out and offer Denver Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert.
At least 16 of the 17 teams on the Broncos’ schedule this year already have their quarterback in place — or will be drafting Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall. In fact, in addition to Lawrence with the Jaguars, the Broncs will confront Herbert and Mahomes in four games, Carr for two more, Joe Burrow (No. 1 pick overall in 2020), Lamar Jackson (ex-MVP), Baker Mayfield, Ben Roethlisberger, Prescott, Daniel Jones and Matthew Stafford. They could play against starting quarterbacks Fitzpatrick, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Sam Darnold of the Jets or maybe Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft.
All but two are first-round draft picks. Hurts was picked by Philly in the second round, and Fitzmagic, who has signed a one-year deal with the WFT, was chosen in the last round.
Lock was passed over by the Broncos and everybody else in the first round.
Other teams not worrying about quarterback dilemmas are the Buccaneers, Titans, Bills, Vikings, Cardinals and Dolphins.
So, the Broncos are in the select group with teams that have options to ponder (not Christian Ponder, who GM George Paton was involved in drafting long ago).
After Lawrence is gone, do the Jets pick Zach Wilson or stick with Darnold, who has been equal to Lock at the bottom of the QB rankings? Will the Falcons at No. 3 select Justin Fields or Trey Lance to serve as understudy for a year or two?
Are the Panthers grabbing a quarterback at No. 8 ahead of the Broncos?
What, then, are the Broncos’ alternatives after they didn’t sign any of the top free agents, and they didn’t make the deal for Stafford and had no interest in Carson Wentz?
Alex Smith and Mitchell Trubisky are available. And there are a bunch of guys named Chase Daniel and A.J. McCarron.
Smith is 38, and concerns about his health persist. Washington wasn’t sure. Vic Fangio spoke favorably of Trubisky when the Broncos’ coach was defensive coordinator, but was he being kind or truthful?
Trubisky could be on the Broncos’ shrinking list, but his signing wouldn’t bring joy to the hearts of the Colorado crowd.
Does Paton know something about a Colt McCoy type we don’t, and aren’t they just Brady Quinn?
Would GM George go after Teddy Bridgewater, who the Vikings once drafted in the first round?
Is it all or nothing for Deshaun Watson? Will the Broncos make a bid with three first-round draft picks and a couple of starters, and Lock?
Will the Broncos be satisfied to go forward for another year with Lock and Rypien?
The Broncos’ quarterback situation may not be clarified for another 74 days or more.