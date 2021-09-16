Urban Meyer III’s middle name is not Renewal.
But the Jaguars’ new head coach has been responsible, to be Frank (Urban’s actual middle name), for the renaissance of programs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.
Now Meyer is trying to clean up and redevelop the slum area a mile from downtown Jacksonville. So far, his brick-and-mortar effort hasn’t gotten off the ground.
Meyer, one of the most successful college coaches in history with a 187-32 record (.854 winning percentage) and three national championships in 17 seasons, has left his fingerprints in Colorado from Ft. Collins to Denver to Colorado Springs.
He’ll seek to bust the Broncos’ balloon Sunday.
Urban even caused stir this week when he declined to do the traditional opposing coach’s phone call with the Denver media this week, then denied any interest in leaving Florida — again — to become coach at Southern California, where the athletic director is Mike Bohn, who once held that title at CU.
Meyer didn’t converse, either, when he was wide receivers coach at Colorado State 1990-95. And Urban wasn’t do any press conferences in 2019 when he was the coaching consultant for CSU athlete director Joe Parker, who obviously took his advice, hiring Steve Addazio, Meyer’s former assistant head coach with the Gators.
Addazio’s Rams play Saturday in Toledo, where Meyer was born in 1964. Toledo came close to a remarkable upset Saturday over Notre Dame, where Meyer was an assistant when he left CSU.
It’s the Circle of Life in football.
As the Utah coach Meyer didn’t lose to CSU or Air Force, outscoring them in four games 184-98. The Utes beat the Falcons in three overtimes 45-43 in 2003 and 48-6 the next season. CSU lost to Meyer 28-21 and 63-28. Meyer was 10-2 and 12-0 at Utah, then became Florida’s coach.
Lest we forget, Urban persuaded Broncos’ head coach Josh McDaniels to draft quarterback Tim Tebow. McDaniels’ former boss, Bill Belichick, and Meyer were close friends, and the Patriots’ coaches would visit the Gators’ coach and share offensive ideas.
McDaniels made a late trip before the 2010 draft to work out Tebow — and told me he could solve the quarterback’s passing problems. After drafting wide receiver Demaryius Thomas at 22nd the Broncos selected Tebow at 25th.
The Broncos opened that season at Jacksonville as 2.5-point underdogs to the Jaguars and coach Jack Del Rio. The Jaguars won 24-17, and Tebow was used twice as a running back and gained two yards.
McDaniels was fired Dec. 6.
Twenty days later Meyer announced he was resigning as Florida’s coach. It was a coincidence.
Immediately, the speculation was Meyer and Tebow would reunite as Broncos’ coach and quarterback.
Tebow started the final three games of the season, throwing for 300 yards against the Texans and running for the late winning touchdown, while Meyer, who had experienced health issues, said he planned to spend more time with his family.
Broncos executive VP of football operations John Elway didn’t care for Meyer or Tebow. Instead, the Broncos, on Jan. 3, hired John Fox, and Meyer, on Feb. 1, joined ESPN as a college football analyst.
Urban became the Ohio State coach Nov. 28, 2011. On March 21st, 2012, after the Broncos signed Peyton Manning as a free agent, Elway gave Tebow a choice between Jacksonville, his hometown, and the New York Jets as a trade destination.
Tebow chose the Jets and never played another down as an NFL QB.
Even in the Bizarro World, Meyer and Tebow were not back together with the Broncos.
But, wait! Meyer, who was serving as a FOX Sports college analyst after retiring from the Buckeyes, agreed Jan. 14 of this year to become coach of the NFL’s worst 2020 team in Jacksonville. On May 20, the Jaguars signed Tebow as a tight end.
The reunion finally occurred.
The Jags released Tebow Aug. 17.
Meyer will coach against the Broncos, but Tebow doesn’t get to play against the team he won a playoff game with in 2011. The start by Meyer and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence was a serious struggle.
The Broncos are six-point favorites.
The Jaguars were 14-point underdogs in a 1996 playoff game in Denver.
Don’t get me started.
Will The Jacksonville Experience be an Urban renewal or blight?