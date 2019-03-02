SCOTTSDALE, Ariz • At 8 a.m. Trevor Story was bouncing around the clubhouse at Salt River Fields like a kid on a trampoline or a neophyte at his first spring training.
Finally, the Rockies’ shortstop stopped, settled and stood in front of his locker.
“You seem to have the same wide-eyed enthusiasm as when you were a rookie in 2016 and we met here,’’ an interloper said.
“That feeling hasn’t changed. Still excited every day,’’ Story said.
The stall in the corner next to his was empty this morning. I pointed and asked: “Your reaction?’’
“So happy for him, us and me.’’
The “him’’ is Nolan Arenado, who had just signed an eight-season, $260 million contract earlier in the week.
The “us’’ are the Rox, who made the costly and unprecedented commitment to keep the pre-eminent third baseman in baseball.
And the “me’’ is the guy who could before spring training in 2022 command a deal approaching or surpassing Nolan’s. Story’s next signing definitely will leave his predecessor Troy Tulowitzki’s six-year $120 million pact in the dust.
“Motivated, Trevor?’’
“Oh, sure, but I don’t think about it (the potential hundreds of millions of dollars). I’m motivated to be better this year than last year, to get back to the postseason and further than we have, to work harder, to be more of a leader and more of a mentor to the younger guys. Nolan has been a great mentor for me, and I don’t think he even realizes how much he has taught me and done for me.”
Arenado and Story are beside each other in the clubhouse and on the field. The third baseman-shortstop combination doesn’t have anybody else in baseball beside them.
Both were All-Stars in 2018.
Each was a Silver Slugger.
Considerable these offensive states:
Arenado: Wins above replacement: 5.6, 175 hits, 38 home runs, .297 batting average, 110 RBIs, 104 runs scored, .374 on-base percentage, .561 slugging percentage, .935 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Story: WAR: 5.6, 174 hits, 37 home runs, .291 batting average, 88 runs, 108 RBIs, .567 OBP, 567 SLG, .914 OPS.
The Dynamite Duo finished with 218 RBIs and 75 home runs.
Defensively, Arenado won his sixth consecutive Gold Glove. Story is one of the superior shortstops, but has yet to win a Gold Glove. He was a viable candidate in ’18. Story says he is motivated to join Arenado in the winner’s circle this year. In 2016 he tore a tendon in his thumb after a sensational rookie start. Last season he was forced to sit out several games after diving for a grounder in the first inning against the Dodgers. The Rockies feared the UCL in his elbow was torn, but, fortunately, the injury was diagnosed as inflammation. And he was back for the playoff and with a home run.
In the offseason the 26-year-old Story signed a one-year, $5 million contract, the same amount Arenado, who will be 28 next month, agreed to in 2016.
Trevor will be eligible for arbitration the next two offseasons, then could become a free agent.
The Rockies will have yet another major decision, and Story will have to choose if he stays or goes.
Story should have a storied career, and is on the path to be like Arenado.
Nolan was third in the National League MVP balloting, and Story was eighth. Both were in the top five in several major league categories. Story led the NL in extra-base hits.
“You two guys could end up playing together for a dozen or 15 years,’’ I suggested.
“Wouldn’t that be something? I’d love that.’’
Arenado is Story’s second glove hand. “It’s amazing how he gets to everything. We work so well together. We have an understanding and sense about the balls hit that way. He allows me to cheat closer to second base. And we know how to protect one another and close that gap.’’
Story is Arenado’s right-hand man.
However, Story is developing a new relationship on the other side.
He has been thisclose colleagues with second baseman DJ LeMahieu for three seasons — and more than 150 games in 2018. “I really will miss DJ (another Gold Glove recipient). We had a great rapport, too.
“We’ve got some good young candidates over there, and it’s my job as a veteran leader now to help get them rise. We’re not going to slack off. This is going to be a great season.’’
At that point, Trevor Story went off to bounce off more walls.