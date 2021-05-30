The Big Shots bashed the cheap shots.
7UP.
One down.
When does the next series start?
With the Top Line of Nate MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen scoring five goals and contributing on three assists for the Avalanche, the Lost Vegas Knights, who seemed to be playing in white satin, were plowed under in Game 1 on Sunday night.
At the Knights’ skate-around earlier in the day, funny man coach Pete DeBoer told the media: “Maybe we shouldn’t have even come’’ to Denver. "A lot of things stacked against us. I think the one thing we got going for us, I love the character and resiliency of our group."
He was right. The Knight-Errants should have stayed in Nevada tilting at windmills. They didn’t belong in the same time zone or on the same ice with the Avs. They show no resiliency, but bad characters.
Hope you are getting plenty of sleep, Marc-Andre Fleury. DeBoer outsmarted himself by resting his veteran starting goalie for human dartboard Robin Lehner to start the series. Robin should have worn a hood as a disguise out of the arena.
The Knights got scored upon so early so often in so many ways Avalanche coach Jared Bednar should have put Bol Bol in the game.
Since the Knights can’t beat the Avs, they began attempting to beat them up.
Here we go already with the messages. In the NHL it’s always if a lesser team is getting humiliated, shamed, reduced to being a house mouse, you poke the bear. It’s the last sign of abandoning all hope.
There the Knights were in the third period already giving up and thinking about careers in the UFC.
Pretty boys Ryan Reeves and Max Pacioretty must be suspended from Game 2 on Wednesday for conduct unbecoming. Both tried to take out Avalanche Ryan Graves, but the defenseman kept returning.
Late, when the Knights had decided to stop playing hockey, Reeves cross-checked goalie Philipp Grubauer. All he had done was keep the losers from scoring more than one goal. Grubauer and the Avalanche weren’t rubbing the Knights’ golden faces in the ice; they were just wanting to get the puckfest over with.
But Reeves wasn’t abused enough. He initiated The Brawl at Ball — and was soon dismissed for nine minutes of penalties and will hear from the league office.
Bednar apparently thought the Knights deserved more, so he sent the Three Pucketeers — MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen ¯ back out for the power play. Nate already has proven he’s the best player in the postseason; Landeskog displayed in the first Blues’ blowout that he is not to be reckoned with; and Rantanen is not to be beaten in hockey or X-Box.
The Avs would go ahead 7-1.
This should have been a mercy call-off 30 minutes in, but, then, the SRO crowd had paid good money to attend a hockey game, and a charade broke out.
Avalanche-Knights is supposed to be the avante-garde rivalry in hockey. The new Knights, who are a newer version of the Avs from 1995-2001, and the Avalanche, people in the East believe, are about five miles apart and are, oh, like the Raiders-Broncos. But the Knights haven’t earned that right yet. The Avs won a Stanley Cup championship in their first season in Denver. The Knights gagged in their first Cup. The Avs won another grail of the gods in hockey. The Knights haven’t won anything.
The Knights brought in knuckle-gunners, but obviously didn’t have much else after outlasting the Minnesota Mild in the seven games. Perhaps Las Vegas was tired or couldn’t handle the altitude.
DeBoer wasn’t so hilarious after the game. “The decision to go with Robin was Fleury just played seven games in 14 days, and an emotional Game 7,’’ the coach said. “It was the perfect opportunity to use our other starter.’’
Other?
The Knights had no fizz.