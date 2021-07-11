Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, Thomas Edison the light bulb, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs the personal computer, and, in 1933, Arch Ward the all-star game.
Ward was a sportswriter. Ahem.
At the height of The Depression, when unemployment ascended to 25 percent, Chicago nevertheless celebrated its centennial with a world’s fair, and the mayor wished to incorporate a special sports event. Ward, sports editor-columnist of the Chicago Tribune, proposed a one-time “Game of the Century’’ pitting the American League’s and the National League’s premier players.
While a student at Notre Dame, Ward served as publicity director under football coach Knute Rockne. He knew the value of a good sports entertainment stunt. In fact, Ward told his publisher that he would cover any losses the event incurred from his paycheck.
The inaugural official Major League Baseball All-Star Game was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, July 6, 1933, at Comiskey Park and would be broadcast on CBS and NBC radio networks. Hundreds of thousands of fans would select the 18 starters, utilizing ballots printed in 55 newspapers, and managers John McGraw (New York Giants) and Connie Mack (Philadelphia Athletics) would choose the 18 reserves.
Al Simmons received more votes than Babe Ruth, who at 38 was in his 20th year in the majors with the Red Sox, then the Yankees. Twenty of the 36 players eventually would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Woody English, who pinch-hit in the game, had an outstanding 12-year career before working in a factory that produced fighter airplanes for World War II.
The National League players – especially starting pitcher “Wild Bill’’ Hallahan – were excited compete against Ruth although he was old and rather rotund. In the second inning, before the sellout crowd of 57,595 who paid 55 cents-$1.10 for tickets. Ruth smashed the first home run in All-Star history over the right the right field wall against Hallahan. Ruth also saved a home run by reaching over the same wall for an amazing catch.
Ruth was named MVP.
The game was a bombastic success, made $50,000 for a retired players fund (Ward didn’t have to pay up) and caused an unbelievable rise in baseball popularity.
The All-Star Game became an annual “Midsummer Classic’’ (except in 1945 and 2020).
It returns in Denver Tuesday night, but not without controversy. The three-day affair was planned for Atlanta, but moved in protest after the Georgia legislature passed new voting laws.
Colorado seemed a “Rocky Mountain High’’ for a variety of reasons. Marijuana, which is legal, will waft through the rare air of LoDo, and baseballs will fly at The Keg – particularly since “sticky stuff’’ now is illegal.
This is No. 91.
The other All-Star Game in Denver was 1998 and is only notable because Beanie Babies were distributed free.
Make a memory this year, Baseball and Colorado.
My Top 10 in All-Star history are:
1933: The Ruthian home run and catch.
1934: Carl Hubbell struck out five consecutive future Hall of Famers – Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jimmie Foxx in the second and Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in the third before permitting Bill Dickey’s single. He then K’d opposing pitcher Lefty Gomez.
1941: Before the intermission Joe DiMaggio had hit in 48 consecutive games and Ted Williams possessed a .405 batting average. Williams blasted a walkoff three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.
1946: The 13th game was the first played after WWII and 13 days after I was born. The American League won by a record score of 12-0, with Williams pumpkin-smashing two homers.
1949: Jackie Robinson -- who had broken the color barrier in baseball two years before. -- and Don Newcombe and Roy Campanella of the Dodgers and Larry Doby from Cleveland became the first black players in the All-Star Game.
1970: In the 12th inning, my friend and a farmer from Tennessee, the Cubs’ Jim Hickman, singled, and Pete Rose hustled from second base to bowl over catcher Ray Fosse, who suffered a fractured shoulder, as the N.L. won 5-4.
1971: Mr. October, Reggie Jackson, was Mr. July, crushing a ball 532 feet into a right field light transformer at Tiger Stadium. That remains the longest home run in game history.
2001: In his last All-Star game, Cal Ripken, a shortstop most of his career, was the starter at third base. Shortstop Alex Rodriguez demanded that Ripken trade positions in first inning. Ripken also hit a home run.
1955: On July 12 in Milwaukee, the American League got off to a 5-0 lead, which included a Mickey Mantle home run The National League rallied to tie, and Stan Musial went yard with the game-winning homer in the 12th. The first pitch of the All-Star Game had been delayed so that team owners could attend a significant funeral.
Arch Ward, 58, had died July 9. Amen.