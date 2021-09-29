Trevor Story’s last blast was going, going, gone.
So, sadly, is he.
This Rox tale has been told too frequently.
Trevor authored a storybook ending in Denver with a colossal 475-foot home run Tuesday, then four singles, a walk and three runs scored in Wednesday’s rainy marathon as the Rockies concluded their home season with consecutive victories over the inept Nationals.
Trevor applied an exclamation mark to his remarkable six-season career with the Rockies.
He also was saying to Dick Monfort: “How you do like them apples?’’
When Story took the field at 1:10 Wednesday afternoon he was all alone.
Out of respect for the Rockies’ All-Star, all-class shortstop, the other starters waited 30 seconds to join him for the team’s LoDo finale and Trevor’s last home game in Colorado.
Exactly six hours later, after a two-hour interruption, Trevor’s teammates hugged him tight, and the meager gathering of a few hundred diehards said goodbye to Story as he circled the field with the rest of the Rox and smiled, tapped his heart and gave a thumbs-up of gratefulness: Good job, good guy, goodbye and good luck.
Rockies faithful are accustomed to seeing their stars leave or be chucked: Hall of Famer Larry Walker and the other Blake Street Bombers (Andres, Dante and Vinny), Holliday, CarGo, Tulo, LeMahieu and Arenado. And now Story.
Only Todd Helton spent all 17 years in Major League Baseball with the Rox.
The Rockies will lose 85 games or more for the 18th season. They have won more than 83 in just four seasons. The Rox will finish fourth or fifth for the 17th year; they never have won the National League West, and 2007 is a faint memory.
If only the Rockies had competent, capable, clever, cash-flush leadership.
The Monfort name has been involved in the ownership since the Rockies’ inception. Charlie Monfort was an original investor in the franchise in 1992 and became the Rockies’ CEO/managing general partner in 2003. Dick Monfort bought out Oren Benton’s interest, then joined his brother in purchasing Jerry McMorris’ shares in the Rockies in 2005. Dick replaced his brother in the controlling owner’s role in 2011. They have permitted too many to depart.
Dick always advances a poor-me/woe-are-we philosophy, and particularly when Nolan Arenado was traded Feb. 2.
The franchise is valued in 2021 by Forbes Magazine at $1.3 billion. The Rockies end up seventh in MLB attendance with 2 million (half cheering for visiting teams).
Story will go play somewhere else where a team competes for the postseason annually.
In 2017-18 the Rockies made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time with the preeminent offensive and defensive second base-shortstop-third base combination in the game. All three were All-Stars. DJ LeMahieu was the National League’s batting champion; Arenado continued on the path to Cooperstown, and Story, a first-round draft pick in 2011, had become as exceptional a shortstop as predecessor Troy Tulowitzki.
The trio will be long gone in 2022.
The Rockies didn’t even make LeMahieu an offer in the offseason after ’18; Jeff Bridich reprehensibly got into a war-of-the-words with Arenado last year, and Nolan, plus approximately $50 million, ultimately was given to the Cardinals. Rather than negotiate a long-term contract with Story, the Rockies undercut him for $27.5 million over two years and provided him freedom at the end of this season.
Several teams pursued Story at the trade deadline, but Bill Schmidt, the interim general manager (and probably permanent because Monfort loves lackey loyalty), would prefer one draft pick (after the first round) rather than minor league prospects.
Story has hit .272 with 158 homers and 449 runs batted in.
Unlike ownership and management, he didn’t quit in July or September.
Trevor smashed his second-longest home run at Coors on Tuesday, then, in his 375th Coors Field game, produced four consecutive singles and a walk Wednesday, and was deprived of his 100th stolen base on replay.
I met a humble Trevor at spring training in 2012, and he turned out to be one of the nicest, most cooperative, honest, superlative Rox players I’ve ever covered. That corner of the clubhouse with Story and Arenado side-by-side was baseball at its best. Both will be missed.
Trevor Story is going out with a bang in style and grace.