If the Brothers Grim — majority owners of the Rockies, a team on pace for its worst of all 31 seasons — finally are willing to sell the franchise, two cousins who are minority owners could make a purchase offer.

How about trading Dick and Charlie Monfort, who own approximately 70% of the Rockies, for Jay D. Stein and David Eskenazi, who own from 14.5%-25% of the franchise, or unrelated brilliant baseball billionaires?

The 2023 Roxslide has reached a reprehensible record of 46-75, which is last in the National League and third overall. At the current crawl, the final miserable mark will be 62-100 and plunge below the 2012 finish of 64-98.

With a .620 losing percentage, the Rox confront in their last 41 games the hardest strength of schedule. Their opponents possess a .540 winning percentage, and 34 games will be against nine clubs presently in first place in divisions or are in the wild-card chase.

Thank the baseball gods for a three-game series this weekend vs. the woeful White Sox.

Yes, the Rockies have suffered major injuries, especially to the starting rotation, and properly dumped five veterans (and cash) for seven pitchers.

Yet, the Rockies had another repugnant team to begin with, and they never would have played .500 ball, as Dick Monfort nonsensically predicted. This is the same guy who signed Kris Bryant in ’22 to a fully guaranteed seven-year, $182 million contract, which even overwhelms his dreadful deal that gave Ian Desmond five seasons and $70 million.

The Rockies, who always complain Colorado can’t afford to compete with big league teams, have wasted $302 million in moves with Bryant, Desmond and Nolan Arenado (who is getting $16 million from the Rox in ‘23.)

The Monforts, who inherited meat-packing money, have established well beyond a reasonable doubt during their ownership involvement with the Rockies that they cannot win a division or a World Series. The Bowlen family won three Super Bowls, and the Kroenke family has won two Stanley Cups and an NBA championship.

So, instead of passing along their flawed, failing franchise to sons and daughters, the Monforts must give another family a chance.

The Colorado Coors Family sold a 14.5% Rockies minority share to Stein and Eskenazi 10 years ago, and nobody here even knows who they are.

They are real-estate investors and real sports fans. Jay Stein used to be a minority partner of the Padres before getting a piece of the Rockies, the Leeds United Championship League soccer club and, it was announced Wednesday, the MLS Seattle Sounders.

Stein, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., and David Eskenazi, who is based in Indianapolis, are top executives of Sandor — “one of the largest privately held shopping center developers in the country, owning, and operating over 8 million square feet of retail in 25 states,’’ according to the Sounders press release. Stein and cousin Eskenazi (the nephew and the son of Sandor’s late founder) “formed a small group that owns over 25%’’ of the Rockies.

That Rockies’ percentage is uncertain.

The Rockies list as minority ownership groups Alvarado Construction Inc., which reportedly has a 1% interest; Breakthru Beverage Group, a national liquor distributing company that has a Denver subsidiary and owns about 5%; The Denver Post, which is owned by New York City hedge fund Alden Global Capital and has been attempting to sell its 7.5% share for years; and SAMT Sports 2013 LLC, which is Stein and Eskenazi.

So, the Monfort Brothers own 67.9%-77.4%. The franchise was valued in March by Forbes Magazine at $1.475 billion (20th in baseball). Charlie Monfort initially invested $20 million, he said in 1995, and Dick later joined his younger brother for $25 million. They bought out four partners.

A trustworthy baseball source told The Gazette that the Stein-Eskenazi group would bid for the Rockies. Stan Kroenke, a Cardinals fan as a kid named after Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter, once investigated buying the Rockies, but the Monforts declined discussions. At least a half-dozen individuals or groups recently have shown interest in buying baseball franchises, and two of the Broncos bidders might resurface if the Rockies were on the market. Perhaps Walmart heirs would seek another pro team in Colorado, but none of the seven Colorado billionaires has expressed curiosity in Rox ownership.

Meanwhile, the Rox under the grim Monforts stagger on toward 100 losses this season and 2,600 all time.