Oh, at the Gateway to the West in Mizzou, the sun is shining bright, Budweiser Clydesdales clip-clop beside the Mississippi where all is right.
Everyone in St. Louis is laughing out loud, and Cardinals fans can shout,
But there is no joy in Colorado — the hopeless Rockies have struck out.
The seams of baseball have been unwound, and hearts have been ripped away.
The deal is done.
Mighty Nolan has been sent out.
In the aftershock of the most lopsided trade involving Colorado territory since the John Elway Heist and the Louisiana Purchase, purveyors Richard L. Monfort and Jeffrey T. Bridich held a painful, laughable media conference call Tuesday.
It would have been an Abbott and Costello comedy hour — “Who’s on Third? No, Who’s on First? I Don’t Know’s on Third’’ — if the Rockies fanboy owner-president and his pet gerbil general manager hadn’t seemed so Woe R Us, nonsensical and asinine.
And if the Brothers Grim aren’t so dour and sour as they cower.
And if 2.999 million people who last attended games in 2019, and millions more in the Rocky Mountains, weren’t so sad and shaken by the horrendous, hellacious salary dump of Nolan Arenado.
Monfort wanted to blame Arenado, the pandemic and the economy, Denver as a “mid-market’’ city and even the Baseball Writers Association of America. Should we start a GoFundMe for the Rockies?
Finally and reluctantly, the obdurate Bridich said: “If we’re looking to pass blame, you can blame me.’’
We do.
Jeff said his relationship with Arenado wasn’t always “peaches and cream.’’ That’s a very brainy description for a Harvard graduate, whose degree in psychology didn’t prevent his ludicrous feud with the greatest defensive player in franchise history, a future Hall of Famer and one of the most popular and hardest-working players ever for the Rox.
All Arenado wanted was to win. That vision apparently didn’t meld with Bridich, whose primary objective is to keep himself in a job he’s not competent to possess.
At the end of the Zoom conference, I asked Monfort, controlling owner-president, if he had considered firing Bridich, who has been with the Rockies for 17 years and GM since 2014 and if he had considered firing himself as president.
“The answer to all is no,’’ Dick replied. Then he said he hadn’t considered firing Bridich, but had considered firing himself. I guess the answer to all (two questions) actually wasn’t “No.’’
Monfort admitted during questioning that he experienced sleepless nights over the Arenado matter and, as a fan, he could understand and even oppose the loss of a superstar. Still, he allowed Bridich to make yet another exorbitant, irresponsible deal.
Bridich traded shortstop Troy Tulowitzki — who received a $2 million bonus payoff for the move — to the Blue Jays for Jose Reyes and three pitching prospects — who proved to be suspect. The Rockies would eat $40 million of Reyes’ contract after he was accused of spousal abuse and turned out to be a bust.
Bridich committed $106 million on contracts for three veteran relief pitchers who soon flamed out and were tossed out. He spent $70 million on Ian Desmond, who never had played first base and showed why, and Bridich signed Daniel Murphy for $24 million to flunk at first. Murphy retired last week, two years too late.
And, now, the Rockies will deliver $50 million to St. Louis.
Bridich and I are not rocket surgeons, but I haven’t squandered approximately $300 million of Monfort’s money on bad deals, bad players, bad actors and bad investments.
Monfort complains the Rockies can’t compete with other teams for free-agent pitchers like “Gerrit Cole’’ because Our Dusty Old Cowtown is a “mid-market team’’ — despite the abysmal 2019 Rockies finishing sixth in overall in attendance, outdrawing such “major markets” as New York (the Mets), Boston, Houston and Philadelphia.
Monfort and Bridich sat there, each with a blank stare, used lame excuses and told tall tales. And the story on Trevor Story is that the departure of his friend and infield mate “hurt’’ and left him “frustrated.” He could be reunited with Arenado or DJ LaMahieu in 2022.
There’s no joy in Colorado baseball. Monfort and Bridich struck out. Endgame.