At 11:57 Sunday night the Pro Football Hall of Fame was closed, and everybody had gone. The rotunda that is home now to 354 busts of the paramount players in the 101-year history of the National Football League was dimly lit and still life.
A low, raspy voice sliced through the silence.
“Hey, new kid, who are you?’’
“”Whaaaaaat?” came the reply.
“Your name, your number, your position? We’re all waiting to find out.”
“My mom called me Peytie Pie when I was a baby, but my name is Peyton Manning. My jersey number was No. 18 in the lineup for 16 seasons. I played quarterback.’’
“Oh, yeah, we heard of you in here. Welcome to the world’s most exclusive club. We have a special section for the busts of greatest quarterbacks. You joined us today.’’
“Wow. John Madden always said the busts in the Hall of Fame whisper to each other at night. It must be true. Who are you?’’
“Well, back in the day they called me Slingin’ Sammy, but I’m just a good ol’ rancher from Texas. I played some football in the National League from 1937-1952 for the Washington football team.
“Mr. Baugh, you sure was one of the best there ever was. I couldn’t hold your boots. Who are these other guys?’’
“On the other side of the room is the bust of Otto, Otto Graham. Back there is Bobby Layne. He played for the Chicago Bears, the New York Bulldogs, the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Down the row is Johnny U, John Unitas, who played for the same team you did – the Colts. Only he played in Baltimore, and you played in Indianapolis and Denver. My buddy in the room is Earl Clark. But he really was Dutch, out of Colorado College. He was designated a quarterback, but he actually played single-wing tailback in the early days.’’
“It’s my honor to be in this chamber of champions with all y’all.’’
“Welcome, Peyton.’’
CANTON, Ohio • The bust of Peyton Manning is with its peers evermore.
In a game of brawn, the brain was revered, respected, highly regarded and honored Sunday night as Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“I think it’s pretty cool to say you’re on the same team with Johnny Unitas and Sammy Baugh,” Peyton said.
Not only is Manning one of the premier professional quarterbacks ever, but he always has been the foremost authority and historian in regard to quarterbacks. When we had lunch one day when he was in college at Tennessee, Peyton began reciting names of quarterbacks and their accomplishments. He talked about a former Colorado backup quarterback who took over in the Orange Bowl. When I mentioned an Ole Miss-Tennessee game his QB dad, Archie, had won 30-0 decades earlier, Peyton, who wasn’t born then, knew his dad’s statistics that day and the opposing QB.
When Unitas died, Manning saluted one of his quarterback idols by wearing replicas of the black high-tops Johnny always played in. When a biography of Baugh was written years ago, Peyton was asked to pen the foreword because he totally was aware of most everything Sammy had achieved.
Peyton perhaps is the strongest student and supporter of the game.
He implored his fellow Hall of Famers on Sunday night to take responsibility for the future course of football.
Manning discussed his thoughts of the busts at the Hall whispering in the night, as John Madden had suggested, and playing games. Peyton dreamed of being the quarterback with and against an array of Hall of Famers throughout the decades. And he named them all.
No doubt Peyton could name every player, coach, executive, owner and contributor who has a bust in the building.
On the last play of this make-believe game the ball would be at the 50 with three seconds left, and Peyton completes a pass, with three laterals and greats chasing greats, and, at last, there is a winning score.
“Tonight,” Peyton said, “my dream will become a reality,” meaning he is certain that the ghosts of the NFL, including “The Galloping Ghost,” running back Red Grange, are somewhat like the characters in “Toy Story.” They come alive in the night.
Canton turned into a Peyton Lovefest the past few days. Thousands of Peyton’s People, in Colts-blue jerseys, drove here from Indiana, and thousands more in Broncos orange or dark blue jerseys flew in from Colorado.
Dancing Peytons, partying Peytons, cheering Peytons at the Hall of Fame parade and the ceremonies at the stadium and the Hall of Fame and every other event in town.
The audience of 17,021 Sunday evening attended in tribute to Peyton. Those who don’t live in the cities where he played all have seen him win Super Bowls, set passing records, be selected MVP five times and a Pro Bowler in 14 seasons. They have seen him do a multitude or commercials, host TV shows, raise multiple millions for charities, causes and crises. They have seen him take responsibility for the past, the present and future of the game. He is a member of the Class of ’21, but Peyton has been a class act of all his years in football.
I asked a young man wearing a half-Colts, half-Broncos jersey where he was from. “Omaha,” he said.
How appropriate.
I asked his name. “Peyton.”
He and everyone else in the stadium stood up in unison as Peyton and his father-presenter Archie Manning — the only father and son quarterbacks in the college football hall of fame — unveiled his bust. When Peyton stepped to the podium, the ovation lasted for almost a minute.
One of those cheering in the crowd was Peyton’ primary adversary — Tom Brady, who came in from the Bucs’ training camp to be in Canton for Peyton. Brady will be in Canton for himself someday. The year will be “2030,” Peyton joked.
At 9:43 Sunday night the weekend celebration ended, with Peyton, Steve Atwater and John Lynch representing the Denver Broncos well entering the Hall of Fame.
Two hours later Peyton’s bust would be whispering and playing a game with the sculptures of the other legends of football.