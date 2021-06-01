The Nuggets went all Full Monte on the Trail Blazers.
In the most incredible, unbelievable, implausible playoff game in Denver pro basketball history, the Nuggets finally were able to beat Damian Lillard in the second overtime Tuesday night.
The Nuggets now lead the series with Portland 3-2.
Goodness, gracious, great basketballs of fire!
The Nuggets overcame, but take time to grasp and recognize the performance by Portland guard Lillard, who finished with 55 points and 10 assists – and game-tying shots at the end of regulation and the conclusion of the first overtime.
Paul Klee: Nuggets survive Blazers in double-OT, and here's hoping Carmelo Anthony gets big playoff minutes again
It was one-on-five as Lillard just kept shooting and scoring and sticking the Nuggets.
Nobody has ever come to Denver and done it better – not Julius “Dr. J’’ Erving, not Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, not Kobe Bryant, not Larry Bird or Magic Johnson.
Lillard is No. 1 on the Nuggets’ All-Opponent Team. If not for Damian, this fifth game of the Nuggets-Trail Blazer series would have been over in the first quarter or the fourth quarter or the first overtime.
Yet, there was another guard on the floor at The Jar who ended up having even more influence on the outcome.
In these playoffs the Nuggets have depended on MVP Nikola Jokic, forward Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and others off the bench.
But, on Tuesday night, the difference maker was reserve guard Monte Morris, who produced a career-high 28 points in 41 minutes and came up with four three-pointers – including two critical arc benders — and a critical rebound that kept the Nuggets from wasting away a victory they should have achieved over and over again all evening.
Portland is famous for its backcourt – Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who are the reason the primary reason the Trail Blazers are successful in the postseason. They combined for 73 points of the Blazers’ 140.
But, consider the performance of Morris and Rivers. One had been beset by an injury his season; the other was sitting on his sofa watching games recently after being dumped out of the league.
The NBA doesn’t promote them or care enough about the Nuggets to put them on the major cable networks. The Nuggets are not-ready-for-prime-time players stuck on the NBA TV station. In fact, the Nuggets’ own ownership and management wouldn’t allow them to be shown to the majority of their hometown fanatics until finally relenting on Tuesday night.
How special was it that the best game of the NBA playoffs actually could be seen in Denver?
Rivers, best known for being the son of an NBA coach, and Morris, best known for not being a heralded player out of college, have been responsible for two of the Nuggets’ three victories. And on Tuesday night they had 46 points and 12 assists.
Lillard will get all the national notice, but Morris and Rivers have come up big for the Nuggets.
Oh, and there is The Joker, who struggled in Game 4 and was not on top of his game again Tuesday until late.
But, amid all the excitement, Jokic took control late and ended up with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists – just one shy of a triple double.
Every time it seemed like the Nuggets would quit; every time it looked like Lillard would beat them; every second of drama and disappointment that the game was tied, there was disillusionment.
But Michael Porter Jr. came through with a baseline three-pointer; Jokic made a big basket; Morris hit the trey; and Rivers pulled off a defensive play.
The Nuggets are ahead in the series and can end it Thursday night in Portland, or back at home on Saturday.
On Tuesday night, ultimately it was 2HOT!